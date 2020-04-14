Discover Australian Associated Press

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a return to trans-Tasman travel is a way off. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trans-Tasman travel not on NZ agenda

By Ben McKay

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 14:03:07

As New Zealand mourns a fifth victim of COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned a return to trans-Tasman travel remains a way off.

New Zealand’s coronavirus elimination strategy, which has involved a four-week lockdown, relies on tight border arrangements.

Only citizens and established residents have been allowed back into New Zealand since March 20, and arrivals in the last week have been subject to mandatory quarantine arrangements.

A dramatic fall in cases has Ms Ardern pondering an exit strategic to the country’s most severe lockdown restrictions, due to end on April 23, but not a relaxation of the border controls.

“We have created no end date for the border restrictions,” Ms Ardern said, adding that her goal was the resumption of “everyday life” in New Zealand.

“The fastest way we can do that is to maintain the border restrictions we have.

“We will have to live with a very different ability to move globally while we continue to give back freedoms.”

A former chair of the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum, Adrian Littlewood, has suggested New Zealand and Australia begin planning to resume trans-Tasman travel, given both countries have had some early success in stamping out the virus.

Ms Ardern said that conversation with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison “will be a way off”.

“With a strategy like ours, we can have no tolerance for someone potentially coming in with COVID-19 and setting off a chain of events that could be devastating,” she said.

Ms Ardern’s cabinet will meet next Monday to consider whether the lockdown has been effective enough to lift the most oppressive restrictions, either nationwide or in lesser affected regions.

“We are very aware of the need to get more of our economy running as soon as possible,” she said.

“Week three (of the lockdown) may feel the hardest. We are coming around the bend but we can’t quite see the finish line.

“Now is not the time to deviate … we can’t squander a strong half-time lead by letting up or getting overly confident.”

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced a fresh 19 cases were uncovered on Monday, compared with 75 recoveries from the disease.

The total number of cases is now at 1349,

The fifth Kiwi to succumb to the virus was a man in his 80s and the third death at the Rosewood rest home in east Christchurch.

“We know that because of the underlying vulnerabilities of this group we need to be prepared for further serious illness and possible deaths,” Dr Bloomfield said.

