AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Four of Victoria's six new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday were connected to aged care facilities. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s age care crisis deepens

By AAP

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 15:27:52

VICTORIA’S AGED CARE CRISIS WORSENS

* Of the six deaths announced on Tuesday, four are linked to private aged care

* 80 outbreaks in aged care facilities

* 769 active cases connected to aged care 

* Aged care residents in some coronavirus-riddled private aged care homes will be transferred into hospitals in a state government intervention

* The Victorian Aged Care Response Centre is coordinating the response to the crisis, with former Country Fire Authority chief officer Joe Buffone in charge

* Buffone said their three top priorities are the care for aged care residents, the aged care workforce and prevention of further outbreaks

* Five million more masks to be sent to Victoria from the national medical stockpile. 500,000 reusable face shields also to be made available for aged care

OUTBREAKS AT AGED CARE FACILITIES:

* 86 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 88 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer

* 82 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care

* 62 cases in Menarock Life aged care in Essendon

* 53 cases linked to Glendale aged care facility in Werribee

* 76 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 51 cases linked to Baptcare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee

* 50 cases linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg

* 40 cases linked to Outlook Gardens aged care in Dandenong North

* 39 cases linked to Arcare aged care in Craigieburn

* Individual staff members infected in other facilities

