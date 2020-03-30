Transparency on NRL funds is crucial: RLPA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NRL and RLPA's Clint Newton are close to finalising a 46 per cent cut in players' pay. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Transparency on NRL funds is crucial: RLPA

By Matt Encarnacion

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 20:52:46

Only the ARL Commission can determine whether the 25 per cent pay cut NRL executives will be copping is fair, according to players’ union boss Clint Newton.

League central and the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) on Tuesday are expected to finalise a 46 per cent cut in player wages to combat the financial impact of coronavirus.

With players already being paid almost half of the NRL year, roughly 75 per cent of the remaining seven months await should the entire season be wiped out.

Asked whether that was fair for players, Newton said: “I think that’s a question for (ARLC chairman Peter V’landys) and the Commission, really.

“At the moment, our main responsibility and priority is to secure a deal that protects the players’ immediate future based on what’s available.

“And that’s what we’re trying to do now.”

The RLPA’s final decision is likely to hinge on a number of demands, including being given full access to the finances of league headquarters.

In addition to a 95 per cent reduction in NRL staffers during the shutdown, the league is also expected to slash operating costs.

Newton said transparency was crucial.

“That’s why we’re looking to activate special audit rights, to be able to work through that with the NRL, and clubs and states,” he said.

“Given the circumstances that we’re currently having to face, then I think that transparency is critical.”

With league officials optimistic of resuming the competition in July, players continue to work in isolation away from club premises.

However, Newton concedes players might be forced into exploring other work opportunities should the season be cancelled.

“Pending the different set of individual circumstances that they’re going to work through, I think everything’s going to need to be available for players,” he said.

“I think you’ll see a number of players look to pursue certain options to try and redeem any type of money they may look to have lost over this period, if they’re not to play.”

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics set for July-Aug in 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 next year, almost the exact same slot as that originally scheduled for the Games this year.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to start on July 23, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23-August 8 next year, Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee have announced.

soccer

A-League clubs feel pinch of suspension

Several A-League clubs are reportedly following Perth Glory by standing down players and staff as the financial costs of the competition's suspension bite.

rugby league

Transparency on NRL funds is crucial: RLPA

The NRL and RLPA are expected to finalise a 46 per cent reduction in player wages on Tuesday when pay talks resume.

rugby league

NRL players want guaranteed super funds

The missing $10 million in retirement funds was a concern for NRL players, according to RLPA chief executive Clint Newton.

news

virus diseases

Wage subsidy package to soften virus' blow

The federal government has announced a new JobKeeper payment to protect six million jobs across the country as COVID-19 cases rise and restrictions tighten.

sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics set for July-Aug in 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 next year, almost the exact same slot as that originally scheduled for the Games this year.

world

epidemic and plague

Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The United States will likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases, a top health official has warned, as over 720,000 infections were reported globally.