Lawyers say people have been short-changed by airlines, travel agents and tour companies. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus travel vouchers spark legal push

By Christine McGinn

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 14:44:36

Australians whose travel plans were cancelled due to coronavirus and offered a voucher instead of a refund could join a legal fight.

Tens of thousands of travellers have been short-changed by airlines, travel agents and tour companies, a lawyer says.

Lawyer Andrew Paull said major travel industry players may have breached their legal obligations by putting in place travel voucher schemes amid the pandemic.

“What we have found is disappointingly, some of Australia’s biggest travel companies, including Qantas and Jetstar, have been forcing their customers into taking severely restricted travel vouchers when those people are entitled by law to a full cash refund,” Mr Paull said on Monday.

He is calling on the airlines to “do the right thing” and refund affected customers in full, or potentially face a class action.

But the Qantas Group, which includes Qantas and Jetstar, rejected Mr Paull’s claims.

“We are automatically providing credit vouchers to customers who have had their flights cancelled but if customers would prefer a full cash refund we are providing it,” a Qantas Group spokesman told AAP on Monday.

Flight Centre Travel Group said on Saturday it would waive its cancellation fees on bookings from March 13 where the travel provider – such as an airline – cancelled due to COVID-19.

“The decision to waive fees will impact our business, nevertheless we have heard your feedback and we believe this step is the right one for the current economic conditions where stand downs and job losses are a daily occurrence for many Australians,” a company statement reads.

The move comes after discussions with customers and regulators, such as the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The ACCC on Sunday welcomed the company’s change in policy after the watchdog received more than 6000 complaints.

The travel agency had come under fire for charging up to $300 per booking on international travel cancelled due to COVID-19.

Flight Centre will now refund customers who, from March 13, were hit with the $300 charge or $50 on a domestic flight.

For travellers who leave the funds on file for future bookings with Flight Centre, they can rebook their trip before the end of 2021.

