Travel to NSW regions still OK: Barilaro

Holiday makers can still travel to NSW regions despite an uptick in Sydney COVID-19 cases and tighter restrictions placed on the hospitality industry.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Friday that funerals and religious gatherings in the state will have a limit of 100 people from July 24, while weddings and corporate events will be capped at 150 people.

Previously-announced restrictions on pubs and hotels – including a cap of 300 people, mandatory sign-ins and maximum group bookings of 10 people – will also be extended to all NSW hospitality venues, such as clubs and restaurants.

The hospitality restrictions also apply to venues in regional and rural NSW.

But Deputy Premier and Regional NSW Minister John Barilaro emphasised travel around the state would remain permissible, and that a recent increase in Sydney COVID-19 cases – with eight recorded on Friday – would not change the government’s mindset.

“The truth is that the threat to rural and regional NSW because of the Victorian border is real, and that’s of concern as we’ve opened up travel in the regions, which is fantastic for regional tourism,” Mr Barilaro told reporters on Friday.

“We want to see travel within the state and we welcome it, but we’ve also got to do it in a safe way and in one way, today’s announcement, by saying ‘these are the restrictions we’re putting in place for a period of time’, is actually sending a message to business and individuals that there’s some certainty going forward.

“So you can plan trips away but you’re going to have to do it in a way that meets all the safety standards.”

NSW has permitted intrastate travel since June 1.