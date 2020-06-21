Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW has recorded just one new coronavirus case in a returned traveller who is in hotel quarantine. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Traveller the sole new virus case in NSW

By Luke Costin

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 12:02:22

A returned traveller in hotel quarantine is the only new case of COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, health authorities say.

Almost 16,200 tests were carried out in the full day to 8pm on Friday, NSW Health said on Saturday.

The infected traveller took the state’s total cases to 3144.

About 323 cases are active, including 56 being treated by NSW Health.

“As more restrictions are lifted, it is essential everyone maintains physical distancing of 1.5 metres and regularly washes their hands to minimise the risk of virus transmission,” the health department said in a statement.

No cases are under investigation

