Treasurer outlines size of rebuilding task

The government is under pressure to detail how it will help Australians back into jobs as the nation recovers from the coronavirus recession.

A further 240,000 people are expected to lose their jobs by Christmas, pushing unemployment to 9.25 per cent, Treasury’s economic update shows.

That’s on top of 870,000 jobs lost between March and May.

The jobless rate is expected to stay high, reaching 8.75 per cent by the middle of 2021.

The update also revealed the country has plunged more than $850 billion into debt and will be $184.5 billion in deficit by the end of this financial year.

“These harsh numbers reflect the harsh reality we face,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

He will outline the size of the economic task ahead of Australia in a speech to the National Press Club on Friday.

Unlike previous crises, a constrained monetary policy will do far less of the heavy lifting, leaving it to governments to change gears to enable growth, he will say.

During the global financial crisis, the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by a total of 425 basis points – equivalent to a $100 billion stimulus.

“We don’t have that luxury this time around. We also don’t have a strong flow of migrants to support growth,” Mr Frydenberg will say, according to an extract of his speech.

“This time, while we will continue to provide fiscal support through the crisis, sustainable growth will only come from creating the most dynamic and flexible economy we possibly can.”

So far, $164 billion is on the books to help people survive the crisis.

Nearly two-thirds of this is the JobKeeper wage subsidies and supplemented JobSeeker unemployment payment.

These have been extended beyond the initial September end date, albeit at lower rates.

The government has also given support to the construction industry and offered more money for training.

Other than that, Australians will have to wait until the October budget to see its five-year recovery plan.

Labor accused the government of failing the 240,000 people who will find themselves out of work in the coming months.

“That of itself should be a spur to action for the government, that of itself should encourage the government to come forward with a plan sooner rather than later to support people, to create new jobs as well,” shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

“A crisis of this magnitude requires the government to step in to support people and to support their jobs.”