Treasurer says wage subsidy package close

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will announce a wage subsidy on Monday. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Treasurer says wage subsidy package close

By Finbar O'Mallon

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 07:31:06

The government is expected to make an announcement on Monday about wage subsidies to keep Australians working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg flagged a significant announcement as part of the government’s next phase of economic stimulus for the nation.

“[It’s] about what we will do to support employers and employees and this is all about ensuring that people can continue to remain in jobs,” he told Sky News on Monday.

Mr Frydenberg said any wage subsidy system would have legal obligations for businesses to keep employees on.

But he said the system would be an Australian-style system, not a UK-style one, where the UK government is funding 80 per cent of businesses’ wage bills.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already asked businesses to hold off further shutdowns or job cuts ahead of its third stimulus package.

It’s expected to include a $1500 a fortnight “job keeper” allowance for those whose employers go into “hibernation” for the next six months, Seven News reported on Sunday night.

As well as the wage subsidy, there is also expected to be an easing of restrictions on claiming benefits, and rental assistance for both business and individuals.

It comes at a time when economists are predicting a jump in the unemployment rate, possibly as high as 17 per cent.

Latest news

politics

Treasurer says wage subsidy package close

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government will be announcing a wage subsidies package on Monday to help businesses deal with the fallout of coronavirus.

health

Virus cases rise in NSW, but no new deaths

The NSW health minister has urged people to follow the various guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 as the state records almost 1800 cases.

health

New outdoor rules as 16 die from virus

At least 16 Australians have now died after contracting COVID-19 following the deaths of two more people in Victoria and Queensland.

health

Don't come to WA, premier tells non-locals

Western Australia will consider denying entry to anyone other than essential workers or returning WA residents to help control the coronavirus outbreak.

politics

Deal for moratorium on eviction of renters

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has struck a deal with the states to impose a moratorium on the eviction of struggling residential renters.

news

health

Virus cases rise in NSW, but no new deaths

The NSW health minister has urged people to follow the various guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 as the state records almost 1800 cases.

sport

rugby league

Players have eye on NRL clubs in pay talks

The Rugby League Players' Association want to ensure the viability of all 16 NRL clubs during the coronavirus in Monday's crunch meeting of stakeholders.

world

virus diseases

World virus infections pass 660,000

As the world's coronavirus infections numbers grow to more than 660,000, more hotspots have emerged in the US, while Spain believes it may be reaching its peak.