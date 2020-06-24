Treasurer toasts retained AAA credit score

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Moody's says Australia's economic strength will continue to underpin the sovereign's AAA rating. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

economy (general)

Treasurer toasts retained AAA credit score

By AAP

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 07:57:23

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has played up the federal government’s economic efforts after a global ratings agency reaffirmed Australia’s top ranking.

Moody’s Investors Service has followed Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings in confirming the AAA credit rating.

“They have appraised our effective and proactive policy-making as well as acknowledging the resilience of the Australian economy,” he told Nine’s Today show on Wednesday.

“We continue to provide the economic support required for the economy at this very difficult time.”

Moody’s said Australia’s economic strength “will continue to underpin the sovereign’s AAA rating, notwithstanding the deep economic shock caused by the coronavirus”.

Latest news

politics

Other states warn against Victorian travel

Victorians are contemplating the prospect of a return to tougher lockdowns in some areas amid fears about a spike in new virus cases in the past week.

economy (general)

Treasurer toasts retained AAA credit score

Moody's Investors Service has followed Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings in confirming the AAA debt issuer credit rating for Australia.

inquiry

Bushfires clean-up too slow, say councils

The recovery from Australia's unprecedented bushfires will be a marathon, not a sprint, with long delays in the clean-up, a royal commission has been told.

politics

Ex-NT Speaker, anti-corruption boss clash

NT Speaker Kezia Purick has resigned after an ICAC inquiry found she had engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities", which she denies.

politics

NT Speaker quits after damning ICAC report

NT Speaker Kezia Purick has resigned after an ICAC inquiry found she had engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities", which she denies.

news

politics

Other states warn against Victorian travel

Victorians are contemplating the prospect of a return to tougher lockdowns in some areas amid fears about a spike in new virus cases in the past week.

sport

virus diseases

Kyrgios reacts to Djokovic's COVID-19 test

Nick Kyrgios has let his feelings be known after Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test following the world No.1's controversial charity tournament.

world

crime, law and justice

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

A one-time powerful Los Angeles councilman is accused of accepting a lavish trip to Australia and casino chips from a Chinese billionaire developer.