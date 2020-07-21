Treat virus masks like underwear: expert

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is leading by example as Melburnians are urged to wear face masks. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Treat virus masks like underwear: expert

By Christine McGinn and Ulises Izquierdo

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 18:59:59

Victorians are being urged to treat their face masks like underwear amid a mad dash for supplies.

Swinburne University of Technology dean of Health Science Bruce Thompson tells AAP that the same rules as for undies should apply – have many and/or wash often.

“Assume your mask is like underwear. So don’t take it off in the middle of public. Don’t fiddle with it in the middle of public, don’t share them with somebody else,” Professor Thompson said on Monday.

“The concept of actually taking your underwear off in public and putting them on a kitchen bench is horrible – but that’s effectively what you are doing.”

He recommended having six to 12 masks ready for use on rotation, just as a person would with underwear.

“Masks are important and they are basically another tool in the armoury,” Prof Thompson said.

“The only way for the virus to actually spread is it has some form of human-to-human contact, either direct touching or via a droplet or something like that because someone is in very close proximity to them.”

The positive test rate in Victoria on any given day is about one per cent, which equates to three times the national average, he added.

The run on masks comes as authorities confirmed face coverings or masks would become mandatory in public across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from midnight on Wednesday.

But the new rule has come in so quickly, Victoria’s Department of Health Services is yet to update its website.

It still reads: “There will be no enforcement on the use of face masks. You will not be fined if you don’t wear one,” even though people risk $200 fines as of Thursday.

Although scarves and bandanas will be accepted as face coverings, the demand for surgical and reusable cloth masks spiked overnight.

Google data showed search interest for “face mask” grew to a new high this week, peaking sharply around midday on Sunday.

The interest value in Google shifted from zero early on Sunday morning to 100 by 2pm.

This online interest has translated into some shops running out of stock across Melbourne.

Retail store Chemist Warehouse said the demand for masks was unprecedented and “many stores ran out of the healthy stocks they had in place” on Sunday.

But the pharmacy chain said there was no need to rush, as more stock was to arrive in stores by mid-Monday.

Bunnings merchandise director Phil Bishop told AAP their stores were “well-stocked”. 

But the hardware company has placed a limit of a pack of 50 face masks per customer to help ensure all customers have access to them.

HOW TO WEAR A DISPOSAL MASK:

* Wash hands with soap or sanitise hands

* Put the mask on your nose first with the metal at the top

* Push around the edge of your nose, down side of cheek

* Grab the loops and put over your ears

* Do not touch your mask while it is on your face

* When taking it off, be careful not to touch the front of the mask. Place it in the bin. If reusable, wash or place in a plastic bag ready to wash when at home

* Wash hands with soap or sanitise hands

WHY ALL THE EFFORT?

* “As soon as you put a mask on, you have made the inherent assumption that there is virus all over it. Therefore, when you take it off you will potentially infect your fingers and that can spread the virus.” 

Source: Professor Bruce Thompson

Latest sport

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly have named NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire NRL coach faces an end of season review.

cricket

CA take Test summer tips from England

Interim Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has warned there is a "huge amount at stake" if this summer's international calendar does not proceed as planned.

rugby league

Hannay puts hand up for fulltime NQ gig

Interim North Queensland coach Josh Hannay says he will use the rest of the NRL season to push his case to replace Paul Green as full-time Cowboys mentor.

cricket

CA not fussed on when T20 WC takes place

Cricket Australia remain bullish on eventually hosting a successful Twenty20 World Cup despite the inevitable postponement of this year's tournament.

news

politics

Lockdown yet to lead to virus case fall

Australia's deputy chief medical officer says the lockdown in Melbourne is yet to lead to the hoped-for fall in coronavirus cases.

sport

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly have named NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

world

disease

EU leaders reach deal on pandemic recovery

European Union leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.