Four police officers were killed after they were hit by a truck on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Truck driver charged over Melbourne crash

By AAP

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 01:42:17

A truck driver has been charged with culpable driving over the Melbourne freeway crash that killed four police officers.

The 47-year-old Cranbourne man was charged with four counts of culpable driving over last Wednesday’s fatal collision, police said in a statement early on Monday.

He had been in hospital until Sunday night. The driver was charged after a joint investigation by the major collision investigation unit and the homicide squad.

Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney died when a truck crashed into them while they were dealing with a Porsche driver in an emergency lane on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway at Kew.

Porsche driver Richard Pusey, 41, has been charged with nine offences, including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

He remains in custody on remand.

The truck driver is due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

