President Donald Trump says the US will soon be open for business despite the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump aims to reopen economy despite virus

By AAP

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 16:17:02

President Donald Trump says he is considering how to reopen the US economy when a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and hospitals are bracing for a wave of virus-related deaths.

“America will again and soon be open for business,” Trump told a White House news conference on Monday. “We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem.”

Trump issued guidelines a week ago that he said aimed to slow the spread of the disease over 15 days, including curbing unnecessary travel. In the meantime, economic activity has ground to a halt in some states.

But watching the loss of many jobs and a sharp drop in stock markets, Trump has privately expressed worries to aides and allies about the impact of the restrictions on the long-term health of the economy.

Trump senior economic adviser Larry Kudlow signaled a possible policy change in an earlier interview with Fox News on Monday: “The president is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease. We’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs.”

The White House would look at “a number of things,” he said.

Late on Sunday, Trump tweeted: “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” adding that at the end of the 15-day shutdown period, “we will make a decision as to which way we want to go.”

Trump, who had hoped to build his campaign for the November 3 election on a booming US economy, now is looking at hundreds if not thousands of deaths from COVID-19. Many of his Republican allies fear the toll on the economy would make it harder for him to win another four-year term.

Cases of coronavirus have grown more than 15 times since last week’s guidelines. New York City hospitals are days from a crisis, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday. “If we don’t get more ventilators in the next 10 days, people will die who don’t have to die,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democract, assailed Trump’s idea and fluctuating response to the crisis.

“He’s a notion-monger, just tossing out things that have no relationship to a well co-ordinated, science-based, government-wide response to this,” Pelosi said on a health-care conference call.

“Thank god for the governors who are taking the lead in their state. Thank god for some of the people in the administration who speak truth to power.”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant, cautioned against prematurely lifting containment rules because of concerns about the economy.

“My advice would be to follow medical advice to contain the virus,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

“If we can take some pressure off the economy, fine but my primary focus is to make sure the virus is contained and defeated. And we’re just going to have to suffer through the economic consequences.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Sunday the lockdown affecting large segments of the American public was likely to last 10 to 12 weeks, or until early June.

