AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Donald Trump continues to downplay the fatal impact of coronavirus in the US. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Trump argues with reporter over virus toll

By AAP

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 22:44:11

US President Donald Trump has got into a feisty exchange with a reporter during a televised interview, strongly arguing against measuring coronavirus deaths as a percentage of population.

The exchange speaks to Trump’s ongoing efforts to downplay the severity of the pandemic in the United States, even as his own health experts are increasingly warning of a dire contagion. 

Trump contended in the interview on Axios, broadcast on HBO, that the US actually had the “lowest” numbers in the world in a number of categories, even as it has registered about 150,000 deaths, more than any other nation by far.

The reporter, Jonathan Swan, repeatedly tried to bring the conversation back to “death as a proportion of population,” which he said shows the US is facing serious problems.

“You can’t do that,” Trump pushed back, pulling out papers with colour charts on them.

The president preferred to focus on deaths relative to caseloads, which helps sidestep the issue that the US has a massive number of infections. 

“You are not reporting it correctly,” the president insisted, as he pushed his theory that the US conducts a large number of tests, thereby leading to a larger caseload. His own experts have contradicted him on this as well.

The country saw raw death figures drop earlier in the summer, but they have since shot back up. In recent weeks there was a sustained period where each day brought more than 1000 new fatalities. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night's AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

Australian rules football

Miers stars as Geelong down Kangaroos

Gryan Miers has booted four goals to help Geelong defeat North Melbourne by 33 points in their round-10 AFL clash at the Gabba.

soccer

Roar draw seals Phoenix's A-L finals spot

Wellington Phoenix have secured their place in the A-League finals with a game to spare after coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Brisbane Roar.

Australian rules football

Tigers AFL star Lynch fined for misconduct

Star Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been fined for misconduct after shoving the head of Brisbane's Alex Witherden's into the turf during their AFL clash.

motor racing

Supercars' first Darwin round postponed

Supercars have postponed the Darwin Triple Crown for a week with some teams to enter isolation upon arrival in the Northern Territory until at least Monday.

news

politics

Australian killed in massive Beirut blast

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed an Australian was killed in a deadly blast that sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

sport

world

disaster and accident

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.