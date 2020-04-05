Discover Australian Associated Press

Donald Trump says the sacked inspector general of the US intelligence community did a terrible job. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Trump attacks sacked US intel official

By By Jeff Mason and James Oliphant

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 08:03:44

President Donald Trump has defended his decision to fire the top watchdog of the US Intelligence Community, saying Michael Atkinson did “a terrible job” in handling the whistleblower complaint that triggered an impeachment probe of Trump last year.

“He took a fake report, and he brought it to Congress,” Trump said on Saturday during a briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Late on Friday, the White House told Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, that he would be terminated from his position in 30 days.

He was a key figure in the run-up to impeachment, having found credible a complaint from a still-unnamed whistleblower within the administration that Trump abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine’s interference in the 2020 US election for his political benefit.

The president complained that after receiving the complaint, Atkinson did not come and speak to him about it at the White House. “He’s a total disgrace,” Trump said.

Trump inveighed against the whistleblower as well, calling him “fake” and politically biased.

“Frankly, somebody ought to sue his ass off,” he said.

Atkinson’s firing prompted concerns among some Congressional Republicans and criticism from Democrats.

US Senator Richard Burr, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, praised Atkinson, while noting Trump has the authority to fire him.

“Like any political appointee, the inspector general serves at the behest of the Executive,” Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, said in a statement on Saturday. “However, in order to be effective, the IG must be allowed to conduct his or her work independent of internal or external pressure.”

US Senator Charles Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, demanded a better explanation for Atkinson’s firing.

“Congress has been crystal clear that written reasons must be given when IGs are removed for a lack of confidence,” he said. “More details are needed from the administration.”

Trump is trying to scare the watchdog community, Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee told MSNBC Saturday morning.

“He’s decapitating the leadership of the intelligence community in the middle of a national crisis,” he said. “It’s unconscionable, and of course it sends a message throughout the federal government and particular to other inspectors general.”

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

cricket

virus diseases

Trump says toughest virus weeks ahead

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the US exceeds 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8100; more than 3500 of those deaths are in New York.