Trump backs Aust push for COVID-19 probe

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US President Donald Trump has backed Australia's push for a global coronavirus inquiry. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump backs Aust push for COVID-19 probe

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 04:51:09

Donald Trump has enthusiastically told his 80 million Twitter followers he is behind the Australian-backed push for an independent COVID-19 inquiry.

The US president retweeted an AAP Newswire/SBS story on Monday detailing how 116 countries are supporting the probe.

“We are with them!” the president wrote above a link to the story.

Trump’s tweet will likely add to rising tensions between the US and China.

China is slapping punitive tariffs of more than 80 per cent on Australian barley imports.

The tariffs come one week after China imposed a ban on meat imports from four Australian processing plants.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison led global calls for the COVID-19 probe and a resolution is expected to be approved in the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The African Group’s 54 member states will co-sponsor the motion, joining 62 other countries including New Zealand, the European Union’s 27 members, Russia, Indonesia, India, Japan, Britain and Canada.

The draft resolution does not mention China, but calls for an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the international response to the pandemic.

Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have ramped up public criticism of China’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.       

Pompeo said there was a “significant amount of evidence” the virus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.        

Adding to China-Australia-US tensions, the Royal Australian Navy joined the US Navy for exercises in the South China Sea last month.

The US trumpeted the exercises as proof both nations have the “same interest in ensuring freedom of navigation”.

Pompeo on Monday also condemned Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Assembly.

The US and Australia supported Taiwan attending as an observer, despite China’s opposition.

“No one disputes that Taiwan has mounted one of the world’s most successful efforts to contain the pandemic to date, despite its close proximity to the original outbreak in Wuhan, China,” Pompeo said.

“This should not be a surprise.

“Transparent, vibrant, and innovative democracies like Taiwan always respond faster and more effectively to pandemics than do authoritarian regimes.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

rugby league

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

Australian rules football

Eagles search for AFL hub positives

West Coast are resigned to spending at least a month in their Queensland hub and are ready for the hurdles it presents in their quest for AFL premiership glory.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven discharged from hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stab wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven, who left hospital on Tuesday.

news

politics (general)

Ministers welcome virus probe resolution

The Australian government has welcomed the passing of a 'landmark resolution' by the World Health Assembly for an independent review into the coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.