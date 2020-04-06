Discover Australian Associated Press

Donald Trump says he's prepared to impose tariffs on oil imports to protect US jobs. Image by EPA PHOTO

Energy

OPEC+ meeting delayed amid rows

By By Rania El Gamal and Vladimir Soldatkin and Alex Lawler

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 10:13:38

OPEC and Russia have postponed a Monday meeting to discuss oil output cuts until Thursday, OPEC sources say, as a dispute between Moscow and Saudi Arabia over who is to blame for plunging crude prices has intensified.

The delay came amid pressure from US President Donald Trump for the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries led by Saudi Arabia and its allies, a group collectively known as OPEC+, to urgently stabilise global oil markets.

Oil prices hit an 18-year low on March 30 due to a slump in demand caused by lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak and the failure of OPEC and other producers led by Russia to extend a deal on output curbs that expired on March 31.

OPEC+ is working on a deal to cut the production of oil equivalent by about 10 per cent of world supply, or 10 million barrels per day, in what member states expect to be an unprecedented global effort including the United States.

Washington, however, has yet to make a commitment to join the effort and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday put the blame for the collapse in prices on Saudi Arabia – prompting a firm response from Riyadh on Saturday.

“The Russian Minister of Energy was the first to declare to the media that all the participating countries are absolved of their commitments starting from the first of April, leading to the decision that the countries have taken to raise their production,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a statement reported by state news agency SPA.

Putin, speaking on Friday during a video conference with government officials and the heads of major Russian oil producers, said the first reason for the fall in prices was the impact of the coronavirus on demand.

“The second reason behind the collapse of prices is the withdrawal of our partners from Saudi Arabia from the OPEC+ deal, their production increase and information, which came out at the same time, about the readiness of our partners to even provide a discount for oil,” Putin said.

The Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud disputed Putin’s claims, saying Russia had withdrawn and that statements about the kingdom’s withdrawal from the OPEC+ deal was devoid of truth, state agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

OPEC sources, who asked not be identified, said the emergency virtual meeting planned for Monday would likely now be postponed until Thursday to allow more time for negotiations.

The United States is not part of OPEC+ and the idea of Washington curbing production has long been seen as impossible, not least because of US antitrust laws.

Still, the oil price crash has spurred regulators in Texas, the heart of US oil production, to consider regulating output for the first time in nearly 50 years.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump focused instead on tariffs as a response to the oil price crash.

“If I have to do tariffs on oil coming from outside or if I have to do something to protect our … tens of thousands of energy workers and our great companies that produce all these jobs, I’ll do whatever I have to do,” Trump told reporters in a briefing about the coronavirus outbreak.

