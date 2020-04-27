Discover Australian Associated Press

The White House has denied it is trying to replace Health Secretary Alex Azar as COVID-19 continues. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump considers new health chief: report

By AAP

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 12:42:15

US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering replacing its secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, because of early missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal and Politico report.

A White House spokesman, Judd Deere, denied it and said the HHS under Azar continues to lead on a number of the president’s priorities.

“Any speculation about personnel is irresponsible and a distraction from our whole-of-government response to COVID-19,” Deere said.

The Journal on Saturday cited six people familiar with the discussions, and said frustration with Azar was growing, but the administration was reluctant to make big changes while the country was seeking to stop the virus.

Politico said the short list of names to replace Azar included Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chief Seema Verma and deputy HHS Secretary Eric Hargan.

Asked for a response, HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said: “Secretary Azar is busy responding to a global, public health crisis and doesn’t have time for palace intrigue.”

Coronavirus has killed more than 53,000 people in the United States.

