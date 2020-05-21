Discover Australian Associated Press

Donald Trump is standing by his decision to take hydroxychloroquine despite warnings from doctors. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Trump defends his use of malaria drug

By AAP

May 21, 2020

2020-05-21 06:28:20

US President Donald Trump has defended his use of a prescription malaria drug to try to ward off the novel coronavirus despite medical warnings, saying it was up to individuals to make their own decisions.

Without offering any evidence, Trump told reporters during a visit to the US Capitol that he thinks hydroxychloroquine “gives you an additional level of safety”.

“People are going to have to make up their own mind,” he said.

The US Food and Drug Administration has warned about potential serious side effects with the use of the drug in COVID-19 patients.

Vice President Mike Pence, whose press secretary has contracted the coronavirus, told Fox News in an interview he is not taking the drug.

“I’m not but I would never begrudge any American taking the advice of their physician,” Pence said, according to a transcript of the interview. 

He noted the FDA had approved “off-label use” of the drug when prescribed by a physician.

“My physician has not recommended that but I wouldn’t hesitate to take the counsel of my doctor. Any American should do likewise,” he said on Tuesday.

Weeks ago, Trump had promoted the drug as a potential treatment based on a positive report about its use against the virus, but subsequent studies found it was not helpful.

White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo released late on Monday that he and the president had discussed the evidence for and against taking the drug and had agreed that “the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks”. 

Australian rules football

AFL's Cats to address Steven mystery

Geelong coach Chris Scott will front the media on Thursday and address the situation around midfielder Jack Steven, who suffered a stab wound on the weekend.

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

rugby league

No police charge for Souths' Cody Walker

South Sydney star Cody Walker has escaped charge from NSW Police for a street brawl in Casino last December.

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

Trade minister talks shop on COVID impact

Trade minister Simon Birmingham will join the Rural Press Club to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on trade relations, despite a diplomatic stoush with China.

Geelong coach Chris Scott will front the media on Thursday and address the situation around midfielder Jack Steven, who suffered a stab wound on the weekend.

WHO reports most new virus cases in a day

The World Health Organisation has recorded 106,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection worldwide in the last 24 hours - the most in a single day yet.