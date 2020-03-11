Discover Australian Associated Press

Doug Collins, seen greeting President Trump, is in self quarantine for likely exposure to the virus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump grapples with US health maelstrom

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 08:24:28

US political leaders are grappling with a public health and economic maelstrom – as well as concerns for their own safety – as fears about the coronavirus outbreak escalated.

The White House said it was “conducting business as usual”, and President Donald Trump sought to project calm as the epidemic poses one of the greatest tests yet to his administration.

Trump officials argued that they had the matter in hand, and claimed political opponents were rooting for an economic collapse.

On Capitol Hill, at least three legislators were in self-quarantine as discussions were under way on how to address the outbreak and economic volatility and keep the government functioning.

The president shook hands with supporters on Monday morning when he arrived to headline a fundraiser in Florida for his re-election campaign.

He ignored shouted questions about the plunging stock market as he boarded Air Force One for the flight back to Washington.

In Monday morning tweets, he lashed out at the steep market drop and news that large public gatherings were being called off because of the virus.

“At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths,” he tweeted, comparing it to seasonal influenza and the thousands of deaths that causes. 

“Think about that!”

Scientists at this stage do not know what the death rate of the new coronavirus is and whether it will be about the same as flu or worse.

At the Pentagon, officials have begun “social distancing” measures. 

On Monday, defence secretary Mark Esper’s regular meeting with senior staff, which would normally be held face-to-face in a single room with 40 to 50 participants, was broken up into three rooms, with video-teleconferencing among the rooms.

Mr Trump is delegating much of the virus response to vice president Mike Pence, who convened a video teleconference with the nation’s governors to give an update on the federal government’s response.

On Capitol Hill, where many legislators are older and have frequent constant contact with the public, leaders were fielding questions from members and staff about how the complex will be secured.

On Monday, House representatives Doug Collins and Matt Gaetz put themselves in voluntary quarantine after exposure to a person who tested positive for the virus at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

Both said they did not have any symptoms but would wait out the remainder of the 14 days since the contact at home.

Mr Gaetz had travelled to Washington with Mr Trump on Air Force One on Monday.

A day earlier, senator Ted Cruz and representative Paul Gosar placed themselves in quarantine after coming in contact with the same person at the conservative conference.

