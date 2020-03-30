Trump wants NY ‘strong travel advisory’

US President Donald Trump has backed away from calling for a quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, instead directing that a “strong travel advisory” be issued for the coronavirus epicentres.

After consulting with the White House task force leading the federal response and the governors of the three affected states, Trump said: “I have asked the CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government. A quarantine will not be necessary.”

The notion of a quarantine was sharply criticised by the governors of New York and Connecticut.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said such a move would be illegal, economically catastrophic, “preposterous” and short-sighted when other parts of the US are seeing cases rise, too.

He added that locking down the nation’s financial capital would shock the stock market and “paralyse the economy” at a time when Trump has indicated he’s itching to get the economy back on track.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, also a Democrat, said Trump’s words about a quarantine created a “certain amount of confusion” and that “confusion can lead to panic.” He said such a quarantine order would be “impossible to enforce given the spider web of roads”

The federal government is empowered to take measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases between states, but it’s not clear that means Trump can ban people from leaving their state.

Courts have ruled consistently for years that the authority to order quarantines inside states rests almost entirely with the states,

When asked about legal authority for quarantine, the incoming White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said officials are “evaluating all the options right now.”

The governors of Florida, Maryland, South Carolina and Texas have already ordered people arriving from the New York area to self-quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival. In a more dramatic step, Rhode Island police have begun pulling over drivers with New York plates so that the National Guard can collect contact information and inform them of a mandatory, 14-day quarantine.

Trump said the idea of isolating the trio of states was pushed by Florida’s republic governor Ron DeSantis, one of the president’s most outspoken supporters. It came a day after Trump made clear he wanted governors to be grateful when asking for federal support for the pandemic.

Trump said people “go to Florida and a lot of people don’t want that. So we’ll see what happens.” He later clarified it would not affect truckers or people transiting through, and would not affect trade.

DeSantis confirmed he had spoken with the president about the possibility of a quarantine for the New York City area. He said Florida will soon set up a checkpoint along Interstate 95 to screen travellers from that area, similar to one already in place along Interstate 10 to screen people from Louisiana. Many airports in Florida also are screening travellers from certain areas, requiring them to self-isolate for 14 days.

The US leads the world in reported cases with more than 121,000. There were roughly 2,000 deaths recorded by Saturday night, according to John Hopkins University.