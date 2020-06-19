Trump must wake up to virus havoc: Biden

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Joe Biden has accused Donald Trump of losing interest in the coronavirus pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump must wake up to virus havoc: Biden

By Will Weissert and Alexandra Jaffe

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 08:52:25

Joe Biden has unleashed a stinging critique of Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus, calling on the US president to “wake up” to the havoc caused by the pandemic and do more to prevent further harm.

“Donald Trump wants to style himself as a wartime president,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said at a recreation centre in the Philadelphia suburbs.

“Unlike any other wartime leader, he takes no responsibility, he exercises no leadership, now he has just flat surrendered the fight.”

Biden has steadily stepped up his attacks on Trump’s leadership in recent weeks. But his remarks on Wednesday were especially sharp, trying to counter the populism Trump hopes to ride to re-election with stern warnings about how dangerous such an approach would be.

At times pounding his podium for emphasis, Biden said the Republican president wants to declare the pandemic over even as the outbreak continues to kill Americans and disrupt the economy.

“We may lose some of the progress we’ve begun to make all because he’s lost interest,” Biden said.

The US has topped two million coronavirus infections, and some states are reporting spikes in cases after reopening their economies. A surge has been reported this week in Florida and Arizona, likely political battlegrounds in the November election.

Still, Trump is eager for the country to return to normalcy. He’s hoping that the reopening of businesses and other aspects of life will revive the economy – and his re-election prospects.

Trump will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his first major campaign rally in months on Saturday despite concerns from local health officials.

Biden is taking a much different course. He’s spent much of his time at his Delaware home to prevent the spread of the virus. Most campaign activities, including fundraisers, have moved online, a strategy that probably will continue in the coming weeks.

Biden has announced a virtual fundraiser next week with former President Barack Obama, the first time the two have appeared together in months.

When Biden does make public appearances, they usually are limited to locations in Delaware or nearby Pennsylvania. Those events have included strict rules for wearing masks and practising social distance.

He hasn’t taken questions from reporters since April 2. Beyond Pennsylvania, Biden hasn’t visited any of the premier battleground states such as Michigan and Wisconsin since the pandemic struck.

Biden’s campaign has pledged to resume a normal campaign schedule that will take him around the country, but not before authorities and health officials deem it safe.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dusty won't cure Tigers' woes: Hardwick

Dustin Martin is expected to return for struggling Richmond next week but coach Damien Hardwick says the Tigers need a lift across the board.

Australian rules football

Toothless Tigers mauled by Hawks in AFL

Richmond managed only five goals for the second straight week as Hawthorn emerged surprise 32-point winners at the MCG on Thursday night.

Australian rules football

Hogan boosts Dockers against Power in AFL

Fremantle are set to regain key forward Jesse Hogan after an extended injury lay-off when they face Port Adelaide in round three of the AFL season.

rugby league

Graham exit to give Dragons a big makeover

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return to the English Super League, freeing up more space in the club's 2021 salary cap.

cricket

Unite to avert cricket disaster: Langer

National coach Justin Langer says there will be disastrous outcomes if Cricket Australia and its stakeholders do not come together.

news

politics

Australia under cyber attack: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is under a cyber attack from a foreign entity.

sport

Australian rules football

Dusty won't cure Tigers' woes: Hardwick

Dustin Martin is expected to return for struggling Richmond next week but coach Damien Hardwick says the Tigers need a lift across the board.

world

virus diseases

WHO eyes vaccine this year, borders open

The World Health Organisation is drawing up plans to help decide who should get the first doses once a coronavirus vaccine is approved.