Trump, Pence test negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the coronavirus after a member of the US military who works at the White House as a valet came down with the virus.

During a meeting with the governor of Texas in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump told reporters he had little contact with the man and would be tested daily going forward.

Neither Trump nor Pence wore masks during the meeting.

People working around the president at the White House have been getting regular tests for the coronavirus. But staff, Secret Service agents and guests have not been wearing masks in the West Wing.

“No matter what you do, testing is not a perfect art. So we test once a week. Now we’re going to get tested once a day. But even when you test once a day somebody could, something happens where they get something,” Trump said.

“I’ve had very little contact with this gentleman. Know who he is, good person… Yeah it’s a little bit strange, but it’s one of those things,” he said.

A White House spokesman said earlier that Trump and Pence had tested negative for the virus.