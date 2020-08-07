Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
TikTok may be used for disinformation that benefits the Chinese Communist Party, Donald Trump says. Image by AP PHOTO

computing and information technology

Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok

By David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper

August 7, 2020

2020-08-07 19:07:03

President Donald Trump has unveiled bans on US transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok, escalating a confrontation with Beijing over the future of the global tech industry.

The executive orders announced on Thursday and effective in 45 days come after the Trump administration this week flagged increased effort to purge “untrusted” Chinese apps from US digital networks, calling Tencent Holdings Ltd’s WeChat and Bytedance’s popular TikTok “significant threats.”

China firmly opposes the executive orders and will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing on Friday.

He said the US would have to bear the consequences of its actions, without giving details.

“The US is using national security as an excuse and using state power to oppress non-American businesses. That’s just a hegemonic practice. China is firmly opposed to that,” Wang said.

He said the US was sacrificing the interests of users and companies and engaging in political manipulation and oppression, adding that it “will only lose its moral high ground with a damaged image and a deficit of trust”.

TikTok has come under fire from US lawmakers over national security concerns surrounding data collection as distrust between Washington and Beijing grows.

Trump has given Microsoft Corp 45 days to complete the purchase of TikTok’s US operations.

The ban on US transactions with Tencent, one of the world’s biggest internet companies, portends further fracturing of the global internet and severing of long-standing ties between the tech industries in the US and China.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expanded a program dubbed “Clean Network” to prevent various Chinese apps and telecoms firms from accessing sensitive information on US citizens and businesses.

“We are reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding,” a Tencent spokesperson said.

ByteDance declined to comment.

WeChat has been downloaded a relatively small 19 million times in the United States, showed data from Sensor Tower. In China, however, the app is ubiquitous as a medium for services as varied as games and payment. It is also a common platform to communicate with individuals and businesses outside of China.

US social media and messaging services such as Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp and Messenger are blocked in China, where a “great firewall” prevents citizens from freely accessing the worldwide web, and where online communication is routinely monitored and censored.

Tencent is Asia’s second most-valuable company after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with a market capitalisation of $US686 billion, and is among the world’s largest social media and video game companies.

Trump issued the orders under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a law that grants the administration sweeping power to bar US firms or citizens from trading or conducting financial transactions with sanctioned parties.

Trump said this week he would support Microsoft’s efforts to buy TikTok’s US operations if the US government got a “substantial portion” of the proceeds.

He nevertheless said he will ban the popular app on September 15.

The app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, and the United States “must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,” Trump said in one order.

In the other, Trump said WeChat “automatically captures vast swathes of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Bennett fined $20,000 for bubble breach

Wayne Bennett has been fined $20,000 and Paul Vaughan $10,000 as three Brisbane coaches - including Allan Langer - were caught breaking biosecurity rules.

rugby league

Broncos staff trio to undergo COVID tests

Three Brisbane staff members including Allan Langer will not travel with the team for Friday's NRL match against South Sydney due to a potential COVID breach.

rugby league

Broncos staff trio to undergo COVID tests

Three Brisbane staff members including Allan Langer will not travel with the team for Friday's NRL match against South Sydney due to a potential COVID breach.

rugby league

Broncos staff trio to undergo COVID tests

Three Brisbane staff members including Allan Langer will not travel with the team for Friday's NRL match against South Sydney due to a potential COVID breach.

news

politics

Business backs further JobKeeper revision

The JobKeeper net has been widened so more businesses and employees will be eligible for the wage subsidy scheme, in a move backed by industry.

sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

world

disaster and accident

US aid flows in wake of Lebanon explosion

Millions of dollars in aid and supplies are being sent to Lebanon after the deadly blast in Beirut which killed at least 130 people.