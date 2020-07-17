Discover Australian Associated Press

Disease expert Anthony Fauci says he doesn't understand the White House effort to discredit him. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Trump rebukes adviser over attack on Fauci

By Steve Holland

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 15:03:16

US President Donald Trump has issued a rare rebuke of his senior adviser Peter Navarro, saying Navarro should not have written a scathing opinion piece about Anthony Fauci, a top government coronavirus expert who is hugely popular.

Navarro, a trade adviser who at times has expanded his reach within the Trump White House, launched an attack on Fauci in an article for USA Today.

“Dr Anthony Fauci has a good bedside manner with the public, but he has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on,” Navarro wrote on Wednesday.

The initial lack of a pushback from the White House for the article fed a belief that Navarro’s article was supported at the top levels of the White House.

But departing for a trip to Atlanta, Trump was asked whether Navarro had gone rogue.

“Well, he made a statement representing himself. He shouldn’t be doing that. No, I have a very good relationship with Anthony,” Trump said.

A White House official said Trump did not endorse Navarro’s op-ed and that Navarro was told “explicitly in recent days to de-escalate the situation”. The official said that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is “fully engaged” on the matter and that Meadows thought Navarro’s article was “unacceptable”.

Fauci is a member of the government’s coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence. The 79-year-old infectious diseases expert aided the search to treat the HIV disease in the 1980s and is a revered figure for not letting politics intrude on his judgment.

“We’re all on the same team, including Dr Fauci,” Trump said. “We all want to get rid of this mess.”

Tensions between Trump and Fauci have emerged at times with the president focused on getting Americans back to work and school while Fauci has urged caution to prevent the spread of infection.

Fauci, in an interview with The Atlantic, said the White House’s recent attacks have been a “major mistake on their part”.

“I can’t explain Peter Navarro. He’s in a world by himself,” Fauci said.

He said he had not spoken with Trump “in a while” but had been working with Pence on the US struggle to gain control of the virus.

Magpie Jordan De Goey injures finger

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey is likely to require surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

Record Vic virus cases, three new deaths

Victoria's hospitals are bracing for an influx of patients after the state recorded its largest daily increase of 428 new coronavirus cases.

Tourists restricted as new spikes emerge

Restrictions have been reintroduced in parts of some countries as global coronavirus infections rise to more than than 13.5 million.