Trump rejects claims he’s been too slow

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Joe Biden says Donald Trump's budget cuts left the US ill-prepared to deal with coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump rejects claims he’s been too slow

By AAP

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 10:37:01

US President Donald Trump has rejected criticism of his response to the coronavirus threat, lashing out on Twitter at what he called the “fake news” Democrats and media.

He tweeted: “If the Fake News Opposition Party is pushing, with all their might, the fact that President Trump ‘ignored early warnings about the threat,’ then why did Media & Dems viciously criticize me when I instituted a Travel Ban on China? They said ‘early & not necessary.’ Corrupt Media!”

US media reports have increasingly highlighted growing concerns about how the White House handled the initial signs that a pandemic was coming, at times downplaying the risk to the US and failing to ensure medical stockpiles were sufficient. 

In depth reporting in both the Washington Post and New York Times newspapers indicates that senior advisors to the president had warned of a coronavirus pandemic in late January that could kill hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Trump initially downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus, publicly maintaining until early March that the virus was no cause for concern for the United States.

In those initial months Trump also praised China’s efforts at containing the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

But last week Trump levelled criticism at the World Health Organization (WHO) and threatened to reduce its funding. “The W.H.O. really blew it,” Trump said in a tweet, noting that the US was a major funder of the organisation.

The Trump administration also slashed the budget of the US agency charged with hunting down viral diseases like COVID-19 that spill over from animals to the human world.

But last year it found itself without a permanent leader, and squarely in the Trump administration’s budget-slashing sights.

That all changed with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 20,000 Americans and more than 100,000 people across the world.

Now, the Global Health Bureau, part of the US Agency for International Development, has abundant government support. Congress and Trump have agreed to multiply the budget for the bureau’s activities that can support “global health security” and related efforts as much as fivefold, to more than half a billion dollars.

And its top leadership position – left empty for three years by the White House and a plodding Senate confirmation process – finally was filled in late March.

Latest sport

rugby league

Qld Premier hopes 2020 Origin not played

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she hopes the State of Origin series is not played this year due to coronavirus health fears.

rugby league

Nine, NRL must have long-term plan: Gould

Channel Nine commentator Phil Gould believes the network and the NRL must discuss their long-term broadcast arrangement during Tuesday's meeting.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

Australian rules football

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

rugby union

No Easter pay deal for rugby union

The salary cut discussions between Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association are set to move into Tuesday after no deal was reached over Easter.

news

health

NSW virus cases stay low, premier cautious

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW has risen by just seven but the premier has warned against complacency and announced a lift in community testing.

sport

rugby league

Qld Premier hopes 2020 Origin not played

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she hopes the State of Origin series is not played this year due to coronavirus health fears.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases pass 2 million

As global virus cases pass two million, some countries have begun easing lockdown measures because of the financial toll.