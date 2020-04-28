Discover Australian Associated Press

Donald Trump says he won't be firing US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump rejects reports health chief fired

By AAP

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 09:09:11

US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that he was planning to fire Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, saying he was doing an “excellent job”.

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported that the Trump administration was considering replacing Azar, because of early missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Reports that H.H.S. Secretary @AlexAzar is going to be “fired” by me are Fake News,” Trump tweeted. 

“Alex is doing an excellent job.”

The Journal, citing six people familiar with the discussions, reported that frustration with Azar was growing but the administration was reluctant to make big changes while the country was seeking to stop the virus, which has killed more than 53,000 people in the United States and infected nearly one million.

A White House spokesman, Judd Deere, had denied the reports on Saturday and said the HHS under Azar continued to lead on a number of the president’s priorities.

Reuters reported last week that Azar, a 52-year-old lawyer and former drug industry executive, tapped a trusted aide with minimal public health experience to lead the agency’s day-to-day response to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 

The aide had run a dog-breeding business before joining the department.

Two agencies overseen by Azar as HHS secretary – the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration – were unable to come up with viable tests for 5-1/2 weeks, even as other countries and the World Health Organisation had already prepared their own.

