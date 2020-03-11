Discover Australian Associated Press

US President Donald Trump could announce economic measures to gird against the spreading coronavirus Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump says to aid economy as virus spreads

By Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 12:45:25

US President Donald Trump says he will be taking “major” steps to gird the economy against the impact of a spreading coronavirus outbreak and will discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans.

“We’ll be discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief, that’s a big number,” Trump told reporters.

He did not provide details but added that a press conference will be held on Tuesday.

Also, Vice President Mike Pence said the administration is consulting Congress on providing paid sick leave to workers, an idea that Democrats already have been trying to advance.

The stepped-up response to the coronavirus came as the number of confirmed cases in the United States hit 605, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

Worldwide, there are 113,584 cases, with 3,996 deaths.

The moves also came as stock markets plunged and top health officials urged some people to avoid cruise ships, air travel and big public gatherings.

Meanwhile, the administration was planning to huddle in coming days with executives of the banking, hospital and health insurance industries.

A payroll tax cut could encourage consumer spending and help households that might otherwise struggle to make rent and mortgage payments on time or pay medical bills if family members’ work hours are reduced during a coronavirus outbreak.

Thirty-four US states and the District of Columbia have reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) infections of the respiratory illness COVID-19 that can lead to pneumonia. 

As worries over the virus deepened, the Dow fell a record 2,000 points when trading opened and the S&P 500 posted its largest single-day percentage drop since December 2008, the depths of the financial crisis. 

A plunge in oil prices contributed to fears of a looming recession.

Trump, who often points to the stock market as a gauge of his economic record, criticised news media organisations’ coverage of the outbreak in a tweet and accused Democrats of hyping the situation “far beyond what the facts would warrant.”

Several US universities were either moving to virtual instruction or considering the step and limiting gatherings on their campuses.

Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health said older Americans, especially those with chronic medical concerns, should avoid big social gatherings, cruise ships and airline flights.

As leaders in the US Congress reviewed potential plans for operating amid coronavirus, four Republican lawmakers — Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Paul Gosar, Doug Collins and Matt Gaetz — announced that they would self-quarantine after coming in contact with a person who later tested positive for the virus.

Gaetz travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One on Monday.

The hardest-hit place in the United States has been a nursing home in a Seattle suburb and Washington state is considering mandatory measures such as banning large gatherings.

The Life Care Centre facility has accounted for most of the 18 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Washington state.

In California, officials planned to offload 2,400 passengers on Monday and Tuesday from the Grand Princess cruise ship, which was barred from returning to San Francisco last week due to a coronavirus outbreak on board.

Most of the passengers will go into quarantine at military bases in the United States, with those requiring immediate medical attention heading to hospitals. 

The crew of 1,100 will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, unless they are in need of acute care off the vessel.

California has more than 100 confirmed cases, while on the East Coast, cases in New York state rose to 142, up from 105 a day earlier.

