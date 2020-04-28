Trump scraps virus briefing for second day

The White House coronavirus task force will not hold a briefing for the second consecutive day, as US President Donald Trump takes a break from the spotlight.

Trump’s absence follows his controversial comments on injecting disinfectant.

The president suggested on Thursday that injecting disinfectants might help treat coronavirus, leading to a warning from the maker of cleaning products Lysol and Dettol against consuming the disinfectants.

Public health agencies also issued cautions.

After a truncated briefing without questions on Friday and no briefing on Saturday, Trump put out a tweet, raising questions about the daily event’s future.

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” he said.

“They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!”

The president has said during the briefings, which can last for two hours, that he needs to speak publicly to get his message out, accusing the media of distorting his words.