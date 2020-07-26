Trump signs orders to cut US drug prices

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Supporters have welcomed President Donald Trump's executive orders on lowering US drug prices. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump signs orders to cut US drug prices

By Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper

July 26, 2020

2020-07-26 07:07:42

US President Donald Trump has signed four executive orders aiming at lowering prices that people pay for prescription drugs as he faces an uphill re-election battle and criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

One order would allow for the legal importation of cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada while another would require discounts from drug companies now captured by middlemen to be passed on to patients, Trump said.

Another measure seeks to lower insulin costs while a fourth, which might not need to be implemented if talks with drug companies are successful, would require Medicare to purchase drugs at the same price that other countries pay, Trump said.

Executives of top drug companies have requested a meeting to discuss how they can lower drug prices, the president added.

“We are putting patients over lobbyists, senior citizens before special interests, and we’re putting America first,” Trump said before signing the documents.

Trump came into office complaining that pharmaceutical companies were “getting away with murder” and promising to bring them under control.

The president had previously asked Congress to rein in drug costs.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

St Kilda stun AFL leaders Port Adelaide

St Kilda have booted 12 goals to defeat Port Adelaide by 29 points, via a stunning final-quarter surge, in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Canberra add to NRL casualty ward with win

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is the latest key Canberra player to suffer an injury but the Raiders have still held on to beat South Sydney 18-12 at GIO Stadium.

soccer

Phoenix draw hands Sydney A-League plate

Sydney FC have won a record fourth A-League Premiers Plate after Wellington were held to a 1-1 draw by Adelaide United.

Australian rules football

AFL match-winner Papley milks kicks: Hawks

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson says Tom Papley, after booting four goals in Sydney's win over the Hawks, is one of the AFL's best at milking free kicks.

rugby league

Titans land Fifita on big NRL deal

Gold Coast Titans have snared Brisbane star David Fifita on a three-year NRL deal from 2021.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

Another five people have died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national toll to 145 as the state records 357 new cases and almost 100 fines.

sport

Australian rules football

St Kilda stun AFL leaders Port Adelaide

St Kilda have booted 12 goals to defeat Port Adelaide by 29 points, via a stunning final-quarter surge, in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

world

virus diseases

French, German coronavirus infections rise

Spanish authorities have warned of a second major coronavirus outbreak as health officials in France and Germany noted that the disease continues to spread.