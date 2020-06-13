Discover Australian Associated Press

People attending a Trump rally will have to sign a waiver against suing over coronavirus infection. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump supporters to sign virus waiver

By Jordan Moreau

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 12:01:23

People who attend US President Donald Trump’s rally in Oklahoma next week have to sign a waiver promising that they will not sue if they contract COVID-19 while at the event.

“You are acknowledging that an inherent risk to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President (or any others behind the event) liable for any illness or injury,” the waiver reads.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign announced the president would hold his first campaign rally since most public events were shut down due to the spread of coronavirus in mid March.

Trump will speak at the BOK Centre in Tulsa on June 19 for the rally. The timing of the event drew criticism from the black community, as that date is known a Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the US.

Tulsa was also where in 1921,  a white mob attacked and killed black residents and destroyed their businesses in one of the most violent race riots in US history.

Meanwhile it’s been announced Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, this summer after balking at having the event in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to the state’s coronavirus social-distancing rules.

The announcement caps an ugly dispute that had been brewing between Trump, his Republican Party and Democratic Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, who refused to alter public health protocols to suit Trump in a state where the number of COVID-19 cases is still growing.

