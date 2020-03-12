Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation to announce measures to curb coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

By Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 14:02:25

President Donald Trump has suspended travel from Europe to the United States, except for the UK, for 30 days starting on Friday as he responded to mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus.

The president took the dramatic step in a sombre Oval Office speech as he battles to address the health and economic shocks to Americans from the sometimes fatal virus and responds to criticism he has not taken the threat seriously enough.

Trump also announced several economic steps aimed at cushioning the blow to American businesses struggling with a sudden loss of consumer demand.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history,” he said on Wednesday night.

“I am confident that by counting and continuing to take these tough measures, we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens, and we will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus.”

Trump walked back his remarks suggesting that “trade and cargo” from Europe would also be banned, tweeting moments after the speech that “trade will in no way be affected” by the travel restriction. “The restriction stops people not goods,” he said in the tweet.

US stock futures slid further as the president spoke, down more than 4 per cent and signalling another day of losses awaits Wall Street.

Trump, whose re-election bid on November 3 could hinge on how well he responds to a crisis that has suddenly enveloped his presidency, stopped short of declaring a national emergency.

He is facing criticism from Democrats for not moving quickly enough to provide testing for Americans to determine whether they have the contagion.

Trump pulled no punches in saying Europe was partly to blame for the virus’ spread in the United States, where it has killed at least 37 people and infected 1281.

His travel restrictions on Europe were similar to what he declared on travel from China earlier this year when the illness was spreading wildly there.

“The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travellers from Europe,” he said.

Trump signed an order that suspends the entry of most foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States.

The order did not apply to legal permanent residents, immediate family members of US citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation.

Trump said the restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground.

As the US stock market took another hit from the virus on Wednesday, Trump said he would take emergency action to provide financial relief for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to the illness.

He said he was instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain businesses and individuals affected.

Trump added he was also instructing the Small Business Administration to provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the virus.

Latest sport

sport

More F1 coronavirus tests amid sport chaos

More Formula One team members are being tested for coronavirus in Melbourne as the outbreak forces numerous Australian sports to take preventative action.

motor racing

More F1 team staff tested for coronavirus

Formula One team Haas says two more crew are being tested for coronavirus amid fresh concerns about staging the Melbourne Grand Prix.

rugby league

Cowboys embracing stadium opener hype

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident his side will handle the occasion when they play at their new home ground for the first time against Brisbane on Friday.

boxing

Townsville to host Horn v Tsyzu showdown

The all-Australian boxing showdown between Jeff Horn and Tim Tsyzu will take place in Townsville.

golf

Adam Scott keen for second Players win

Adam Scott has a chance to become just the second Australian to win the Players Championship in its 46-year history.

news

health

Tom Hanks in Qld hospital with coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who are in Australia, have confirmed they have tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital receiving treatment.

sport

sport

More F1 coronavirus tests amid sport chaos

More Formula One team members are being tested for coronavirus in Melbourne as the outbreak forces numerous Australian sports to take preventative action.

world

virus diseases

Pandemic declared; UK, Italy vow billions

Britain and Italy have announced multi-billion-dollar war chests to fight the coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organisation now says is a pandemic.