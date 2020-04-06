Trump talks with US pro sports leaders

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Donald Trump has told US pro sports leaders he's looking forward to the resumption of competitions. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump talks with US pro sports leaders

By By TIM REYNOLDS

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 14:00:19

President Donald Trump has talked to many US pro sports leaders about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can”.

“I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later in a briefing at the White House on Saturday.

“I think it’s … whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful fresh air.”

A person with direct knowledge of the call said Trump believes the NFL season – scheduled to begin September 10 – will start on time with fans in seats. But that seemed too optimistic for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was asked if he thought the NFL season would start on time.

“I’m not anticipating that happening in this state,” Newsom said.

The NBA, NHL, NFL and Major League Baseball were all represented by their commissioners – Adam Silver, Gary Bettman, Roger Goodell and Rob Manfred, respectively. None of those leagues released public comment.

A second person with knowledge of the call said some commissioners, Silver included, stressed to Trump that they are working on multiple season-resumption plans but cautioned nothing can move forward without clearance from public health officials. The people spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because no discussion from the call was to be revealed publicly.

Trump addressed Little League players on Saturday, tweeting to tell them, “hang in there! We will get you back out on the fields, and know that you will be playing baseball soon. We will get through this together, and bats will be swinging before you know it.”

Trump said the need for social distancing is affecting his 14-year-old son, Barron. The president described his son as a good athlete and soccer fan.

“We have to get back,” Trump said. “We have to get back. Remember that. We have to get back and we have to get back soon.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors silent on possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

rugby league

Johns backs Gould as NRL CEO replacement

Phil Gould has been backed by Matthew Johns to step up as NRL CEO amid speculation the former NSW coach is being discussed as Todd Greenberg's replacement.

Australian rules football

AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with all 18 teams quarantined in one location.

soccer

'Sulking' Neill disrupted Cup camp: Viduka

Socceroos great Mark Viduka has opened up on Australia's 2007 Asian Cup campaign and how it led to him quitting international football.

rugby union

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players' Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

news

virus diseases

Mystery Qld cases spark extra virus tests

Queensland health workers have been asked to carry out more tests for the COVID-19 due to a number of cases that are unaccounted for.

sport

rugby league

Warriors silent on possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

world

virus diseases

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.