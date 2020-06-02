Trump threatens to deploy troops to states

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
President Donald Trump has announced a crackdown on protests in the US. Image by AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

demonstration

Trump threatens to deploy troops to states

By Gene Maddaus

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 10:10:16

President Donald Trump says he was deploying thousands of heavily armed soldiers and law enforcement to stop violence in the US capital and vowed to do the same in other cities if mayors and governors fail to regain control of the streets.

“Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled,” Trump said in remarks at the White House Rose Garden as authorities dispersed protesters with tear gas just blocks away.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

The DC National Guard has already been deployed to the nation’s capital, and Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 7pm curfew.

The president also said he would deploy the military to states if governors cannot regain control themselves.

“We are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our county,” Trump said. “We will end it now.”

Following his brief address in the Rose Garden, Trump walked out of the White House grounds and toward St. John’s Church, which was damaged in the protests on Sunday.

The president held a Bible as he stood in front of the boarded up church building in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.

“We have the greatest country in the world,” the president said outside the church.

Protests have erupted since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

rugby union

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

sport

Ricciardo joins call for action on racism

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the chorus of sporting personalities from across the globe to address the death of George Floyd.

cricket

Smith ready to play cricket in two weeks

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith says he'll need just two weeks to be ready to play cricket again given the shape he's in.

rugby league

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

The NRL is expected to leverage its stadium deal with the NSW government to force a redevelopment of four suburban grounds in Sydney.

news

virus diseases

Qld apologises to family of 'virus' man

The Queensland government has apologised to the family of a man believed to have died from coronavirus but was found to negative after a post mortem.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

world

demonstration

Trump threatens to deploy troops to states

President Donald Trump says he will deploy the military to states if governors cannot regain control themselves and is ordering troops to Washington DC.