AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Donald Trump's decision to speak from the White House has drawn criticism. Image by EPA PHOTO

politics

Trump to attack Biden amid protests, virus

By Jeff Mason

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 10:53:51

President Donald Trump is preparing to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism protests.

Trailing in national opinion polls less than 10 weeks before the November 3 election, Trump will accept his party’s nomination on the Republican National Convention’s final night with a speech asserting that a Biden victory would only worsen the crises besieging the country.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas,” Trump is expected to say, according to excerpts.

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” he will say, referring to Biden’s career as a US senator and vice-president under Barack Obama.

Though an incumbent seeking a second four-year term, Trump remains a self-styled outsider, an approach that won him the White House in 2016 on a promise to end the crime and violence he said was afflicting the country.

His convention’s first three nights have focused heavily on trying to convince Americans that Democrats, not the Trump administration, are to blame for the racial strife convulsing US cities.

Biden, 77, on Thursday accused Trump, 74, of using the spectre of violence as a “political strategy” rather than actually aiming to address it. Democrats formally nominated Biden at a convention last week.

“Donald Trump keeps saying it won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” he said. “Their proof? The violence you’re seeing is in Donald Trump’s administration, Donald Trump’s America. Did they forget who’s president?”

Trump’s decision to speak from the White House to an expected crowd of more than 1000 has drawn criticism he is using the official residence for partisan purposes and ignoring the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The Trump campaign said it had taken appropriate health precautions.

More than 180,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus – more than any other country – amid a fresh wave of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the latest high-profile police shooting of a back American.

The Republican convention has attracted fewer television viewers than its Democratic counterpart on two of its three nights so far, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Trump started the week by accusing Democrats of seeking to steal the election by advocating for mail-in voting. His previous high-profile speeches have also emphasised grim themes, including his inaugural address in January 2017 that described “American carnage”.

Other speakers will include Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, lawyer Rudy Giuliani and religious leader Franklin Graham.

Latest sport

sport

NHL reacts to criticism, playoffs on hold

The NHL has postponed playoff games, joining similar moves by other leagues in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

tennis

De Minaur faces unseeded Martin in US Open

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge at the US Open and will face world No.95 Andrej Martin from Slovakia in the first round.

rugby league

Souths face nervous wait on Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell will get scans on his hamstring on Friday morning with South Sydney waiting to see if they'll have their star fullback before the NRL's finals.

rugby league

Mitchell injury sours Souths' rout of Eels

South Sydney have flogged Parramatta 38-0 in a performance that will put the NRL's title contenders on notice, but lost Latrell Mitchell to a hamstring injury.

Australian rules football

Tigers prove too strong for Eagles in AFL

A four-goal burst in the third term has proven decisive as Richmond claimed a 27-point AFL win over premiership rivals West Coast on the Gold Coast.

news

politics

PM to drive border fix at NSW bush summit

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to address the impact of border closures on regional Australia at a bush summit in the NSW town of Cooma.

sport

sport

world

meteorological disaster

Four dead as Laura slams Louisiana

At least four people are dead after Hurricane Laura smashed into the state but authorities say the category four storm caused less damage than expected.