Trump touts ‘tremendous response’ to virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
At least 266 Americans have died from the virus and about 20,000 have been infected. Image by AP PHOTO

health

Trump touts ‘tremendous response’ to virus

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 11:32:20

President Donald Trump has touted the “tremendous response” to the coronavirus crisis even as the national death toll continued to increase amid reports he ignored early intelligence warnings about the pandemic.

“We’ve had a tremendous response in the federal government,” he said. “We’re working very hard.”

American intelligence reportedly warned the president in January and February that the pandemic would spread to the US, the Washington Post reported, but Trump repeatedly downplayed the danger.

Trump said lawmakers were close to enacting a massive bipartisan coronavirus economic stimulus package. He praised both Republicans and Democrats and lauded a spirit of “solidarity” in the crisis-hit nation.

He announced new measures including suspending federal student loan payments, a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures and skipping standardised testing for students sent home from schools.

Vice President Mike Pence said. “The American people are coming together.”

Pence said he and his wife would be tested for coronavirus after a staffer in his office tested positive. He said he had no symptoms and no contact with the staffer.

Nearly 200,000 Americans have completed testing for coronavirus, officials said while displaying a graphic showing a dramatic increase in recent days.

Trump reiterated the emergency declaration he issued for New York state Friday night and said he was considering a similar edict for California.

At least 266 Americans have died from the virus and about 20,000 have been infected – about half of those in New York state.

Trump has spent much of the past three days touting the possible benefits of hydroxychloroquine.

He claimed Thursday that it had already been approved for use to fight coronavirus – though the USFood & Drug Administration denied that Thursday – and said he had a “hunch” it could be a “game changer.”

Trump suggested the anti-malarial drug and another drug called azithromycin should be used by those suffering from coronavirus.

“Hopefully they will … be put into use immediately,” he wrote on Twitter. ” PEOPLE ARE DYING.”

Medical experts cautioned that the jury is very much still out on whether the drugs are effective for coronavirus and whether they are safe for use in the way Trump suggests.

Dr Anthony Fauci warned the nation on Friday that there was no scientific basis for Trump’s claims.

Latest sport

soccer

Wanderers hold Sydney to A-League draw

Western Sydney Wanderers' Kwame Yeboah has scored a late equaliser to hold A-League leaders Sydney to a 1-1 draw at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Undermanned Giants crush Cats in AFL

Toby Greene and Harry Perryman have kicked four goals each to help GWS record a 32-point win over Geelong in round one of the AFL season.

rugby league

Storm score late NRL win over Sharks

Melbourne have continued their unbeaten run to start the NRL season with a two-point win over Cronulla in Sydney.

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man to beat Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

soccer

Catley leads City to W-League glory

Matildas star Steph Catley has led Melbourne City to a record fourth W-League championship, scoring the only goal in a grand final win over Sydney FC.

news

politics

Non-essential Australian travel called off

All non-essential travel within Australia should be cancelled to tackle the spread of COVID-19, the prime minister has announced.

sport

soccer

Wanderers hold Sydney to A-League draw

Western Sydney Wanderers' Kwame Yeboah has scored a late equaliser to hold A-League leaders Sydney to a 1-1 draw at Bankwest Stadium.

world

virus diseases

Non vital businesses in Italy shut down

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says all businesses must close until April 3, except those that are essential to maintaining the country's supply chain.