US President Donald Trump has unveiled guidelines for lifting lockdowns across the nation. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

Trump’s three-phase plan to reopen economy

By ZEKE MILLER, ALAN SUDERMAN, and KEVIN FREKING

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 08:26:42

President Donald Trump has given state governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. 

They make clear that the return to normality will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned, with federal officials warning that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through to the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phased gradual reopening of businesses and schools – each phase lasting at least 14 days – to ensure that infections don’t accelerate again.

In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and non-essential travel is discouraged.

In phase two, people are encouraged to maximise social distancing where possible and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume.

Phase three envisions a return to normality for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections.

Governors of both parties made clear they will move at their own pace.

Delaware Governor John Carney, a Democrat, said the guidelines “seem to make sense.”

“We’re days, maybe weeks away from the starting line and then you have to have 14 days of declining cases, of declining symptoms and hospital capacity that exists in case you have a rebound,” he said.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a Trump ally, cautiously floated the idea of reopening parts of the state, but said testing capacity and contact tracing would need to be considerably ramped up before restrictions could be safely lifted.

“All would be forgotten very quickly if we moved into a stage quicker than we should, and then we got into a situation where we had people dying like flies,” Justice told reporters.

Trump briefed the nation’s governors on the plan on Thursday afternoon, saying they were going to be responsible for deciding when it is safe to lift restrictions in their states. It came days after the president drew swift push back for claiming he had the absolute authority to determine how and when states reopen.

“We have a very large number of states that want to get going and they’re in very good shape,” Trump said. “That’s good with us, frankly.”

Governors, for their part, have been moving ahead with their own plans for how to safely revive normal activity. Seven midwestern governors announced on Thursday they will coordinate on reopening their economies. Similar pacts were announced earlier in the week in the west and northeast.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump held conference calls with members of a new congressional advisory task force on reviving the economy. The economic costs were clear in new federal data showing that at least 22 million Americans have been thrown out of work in the last month. But the legislators repeatedly urged the president not to sacrifice public health by moving too quickly.

However some of Trump’s conservative allies, like economist Stephen Moore, have encouraged him to act swiftly, warning of “a mini Great Depression if we keep the economy shut down.”

“That is a catastrophic outcome for our country. Period,” Moore said he advised the president. “We can’t have 30 million people in this country unemployed or you’re going to have social chaos.”

