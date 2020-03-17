Trump urges no US crowds, flags recession

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US President Donald Trump has recommended people avoid going out and gatherings of 10 or more. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Trump urges no US crowds, flags recession

By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 10:38:08

US President Donald Trump has urged Americans to halt most social activities for 15 days and not congregate in groups larger than 10 people in a newly aggressive effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

Announcing new guidelines from his coronavirus task force, the president said people should avoid discretionary travel and not go to bars, restaurants, food courts or gyms.

As stocks tumbled, Trump warned that a recession was possible, a development that could affect his chances of re-election in November. 

The Republican president said he was focused on addressing the health crisis and that the economy would get better once that was in line.

“We’ve made the decision to further toughen the guidelines and blunt the infection now,” Trump told reporters at the White House. 

“We’d much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it.”

Trump has faced criticism for playing down the seriousness of the virus in the earlier days of its spread.

He has sought to portray a competent, coordinated government response in recent days while conceding on Monday that the virus was not under control.

That contrasted with his remarks only a day before, when he called the virus contagious but said the administration had “tremendous control” of it.

“I’m saying we are doing a very good job within the confines of what we’re dealing with,” he said.

“If you’re talking about the virus, no, that’s not under control for any place in the world.”

Asked to grade his response on a scale of 1 to 10, Trump gave himself a 10. Critics disagree.

Trump said the worst of the virus could be over by July or August, a more specific and lengthier timeframe than he has previously suggested. He called it an invisible enemy.

“With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and turn it quickly,” he said.

The president’s advisers implored young people to follow the new guidelines to avoid spreading the virus even though they were at lesser risk of a severe case if they contract it. 

Older people, especially those with underlying health problems, are at the greatest risk if they develop the respiratory disease that has now killed more than 70 Americans.

White House coronavirus coordinator Debbie Birx said the behaviour of the “millennial” generation was especially key.

“They’re the ones that are out and about, and they’re the most likely to be in social gatherings and they’re the most likely to be the least symptomatic,” she said. 

Birx said if Americans followed the new guidelines, the United States would see a dramatic difference in the outbreak’s trajectory.

Health officials are hoping the measures will help spread new cases over a longer period of time so as not to overwhelm the US healthcare system as has happened in Italy.

Trump said a nationwide curfew was not under consideration at this point and that it was not necessary to postpone elections over the outbreak.

Normally a cheerleader for the US economy, he acknowledged the possibility of a recession while brushing off another dramatic stock market decline as investors worried about the virus. 

“The market will take care of itself,” Trump said.

Trump said the administration had talked regularly about domestic travel restrictions but hoped not to have to put such measures in place.

Signs of seriousness permeated the White House.

Journalists and staff members had their temperatures taken before entering the complex. 

Reporters staggered their seating during the news conference, sitting in every other seat in the White House briefing room to implement social distancing measures.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL players yet to agree to pay cuts: Gawn

AFL players are yet to agree to pay cuts as they await a decision from league bosses about whether the new season will start on Thursday.

soccer

Phoenix want FFA assurances before flight

Wellington Phoenix's plan to base themselves in Australia for the remainder of the A-League is in doubt after they demanded further details around their stay.

rugby league

NRL set to meet nation's chief medico

NRL officials will meet with Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, on Tuesday to discuss their plans to combat the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

AFL battles to get 2020 season underway

The AFL's 2020 season will be cut from 23 rounds to 17, but Thursday's kick-off remains in doubt and pay cuts loom as the sport contends with the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Tigers keen to kick-start AFL season

Dual Richmond premiership coach Damien Hardwick is keen to get the Tigers' AFL flag defence up and running against Carlton at the MCG on Thursday.

news

health

Vic stands firm against school closures

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews insists closing all schools in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus could do more harm than good.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL players yet to agree to pay cuts: Gawn

AFL players are yet to agree to pay cuts as they await a decision from league bosses about whether the new season will start on Thursday.

world

health

Virus causes market slide, global scramble

The US stock markets have slumped, with countries warning of recession as they closed down borders to visitors.