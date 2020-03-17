Discover Australian Associated Press

US President Donald Trump has recommended people avoid going out and gatherings of 10 or more. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Trump urges no crowds, flags recession

By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 07:02:31

US President Donald Trump has issued new guidelines to help fight the coronavirus, including a recommendation that people avoid social gatherings of more than 10, discretionary travel, and going to bars, restaurants and food courts.

Trump says the new guidelines from his coronavirus task force apply for 15 days and are meant to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’ve made the decision to further toughen the guidelines and blunt the infection now,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. 

“We’d much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it.”

Trump said the worst of the virus could be over by July, August or later.

“With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and turn it quickly,” he said.

Trump said a nationwide curfew was not under consideration at this point.

He said the US economy could be heading into a recession. He said the administration has talked regularly about domestic travel restrictions but hopes not to have to put such things in place.

The president has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic after earlier playing down its seriousness in the early days of the virus’ spread. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL faces pay 'pain' in coronavirus crisis

AFL players, clubs and administrators will take significant pay cuts as the league attempts to grapple with the coronavirus crisis impacting the world.

rugby league

NRL set to meet nation's chief medico

NRL officials will meet with Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, on Tuesday to discuss their plans to combat the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

AFL battles to get 2020 season underway

The AFL's 2020 season will be cut from 23 rounds to 17, but Thursday's kick-off remains in doubt and pay cuts loom as the sport contends with the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Tigers keen to kick-start AFL season

Dual Richmond premiership coach Damien Hardwick is keen to get the Tigers' AFL flag defence up and running against Carlton at the MCG on Thursday.

rugby league

NRL to explore 15-team season: Greenberg

The NRL has begun exploring ways its season can continue should the Warriors return home to New Zealand and be forced to self-quarantine.

news

health

Dutton 'relieved' after hospital release

Peter Dutton is in quarantine at his Queensland home and his family has temporarily moved out after the minister was briefly hospitalised.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL faces pay 'pain' in coronavirus crisis

AFL players, clubs and administrators will take significant pay cuts as the league attempts to grapple with the coronavirus crisis impacting the world.

world

virus diseases

France locks down to contain coronavirus

French residents have been ordered to stay home for 15 days at least, with President Emmanuel Macron warning that those who don't obey will be punished.