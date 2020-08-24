Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Donald Trump has criticised authorities for making it too hard to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Trump urges pre-election virus vaccine

By AAP

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 00:09:42

US President Donald Trump is urging authorities to hurry on with developing and approving a coronavirus vaccine.

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

“Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”

The message was directed at US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn.

Trump has said in the past he hopes a vaccine is developed around the time of the election.

Experts, however, have warned that any political interference in the vaccine testing and approval process could cast doubt and undermine its safety and legitimacy.

Any concerns about the vaccine could lead to a lower level of uptake, making it harder to battle the pandemic.

Hahn has repeatedly emphasised that the regulator will stick to its usual stringent scientific processes and has said that it has not faced any pressure to alter its criteria.

Larger clinical studies are under way for several vaccine candidates, involving up to 30,000 subjects.

If these are completed by the northern autumn, the regulator could start the approval process, which is normally costly and lengthy.

US government experts, including the government’s infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci, have said they are confident a vaccine could be available in early 2021.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

West Coast duo Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern played starring roles in their team's 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

soccer

Western won't be weary for A-League semi

Western United will play a seventh game in 24 days when they face Melbourne City in their A-League semi-final but coach Mark Rudan says they will cope.

Australian rules football

Tigers star Grimes receives death threats

Richmond's Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

rugby league

Knights win but Green ACL blow costly

Newcastle have lost five-eighth Blake Green to a suspected ACL injury during their 12-0 NRL win over North Queensland.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch referred to AFL tribunal

Tom Lynch has been sent to the AFL tribunal after being cited for striking Essendon's Michael Hurley, the Richmond forward's four report in as many games.

news

crime, law and justice

Father charged with SA double murder

A father has been charged with the double murder of his son and his son's girlfriend who were visiting a rural property southeast of Adelaide.

sport

Australian rules football

Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

West Coast duo Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern played starring roles in their team's 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

world

terrorism

Fears of hate speech in NZ terror hearing

The sentencing of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian terrorist who carried out the Christchurch mosque attacks last year, begins on Monday.