US police in riot gear have kept protesters at bay in Lafayette Park near the White House. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

unrest, conflicts and war

Trump vows to end violent US protests

By David Shepardson and Brendan O'Brien

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 09:24:55

US President Donald Trump has vowed to end violent protests in major cities across the nation “now”, saying that he would deploy the military if mayors and state governors refused to call out the National Guard.

As Trump spoke in the Rose Garden of the White House, live TV images showed police firing tear gas to dispel demonstrators in Lafayette Park, across the street.

“Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled,” Trump said.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

The demonstrations, largely peaceful during the day but turning violent after dark, have erupted over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died in Minneapolis police custody after being pinned beneath a white officer’s knee for nearly nine minutes.

A second autopsy ordered by Floyd’s family and released on Monday found that his death was a homicide by “mechanical asphyxiation”, meaning some physical force interfered with his oxygen supply. The report says three officers contributed to Floyd’s death.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday released details of its autopsy findings that also said Floyd’s death was a homicide caused by asphyxiation.

The county report added that Floyd suffered cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by police and that he had arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

The new findings emerged after Trump spoke to the governors earlier in the day.

“You have to dominate,” he told them in a private call obtained by Reuters. “If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time – they’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”

Trump said the federal government was going to clamp down “very strong” on the violence. National Guard troops were deployed near the White House early Monday evening.

Dozens of cities across the United States remain under curfews at levels not seen since riots that broke out following the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

The National Guard deployed in 23 states and Washington DC.

One person was killed in Louisville, Kentucky, overnight where police and National Guard troops returned fire while trying to disperse a crowd. Police in Chicago fielded some 10,000 calls for looting, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Derek Chauvin, a since-fired 44-year-old officer, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On Monday, dozens of people paid their respects to Floyd outside Cup Foods, the scene of his death. Visitors left flowers and signs honouring Floyd. A little girl wrote, “I’ll fight with you,” in aqua blue chalk in the road.

Terrence Floyd, the victim’s brother, told the gathering he wanted people to get educated, vote and not destroy their own communities. “Let’s do this another way,” he said.

Floyd’s death was the latest to prompt an outcry over racism in law enforcement. It reignited outrage across a politically and racially divided country that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with African Americans accounting for a disproportionately high number of cases.

Many cities affected by the unrest are allowing some businesses to reopen after more than two months of stay-at-home orders to stem a pandemic that has killed more than 104,000 people and left 40 million others jobless.

Trump has condemned the killing of Floyd and promised justice but has described protesters as “thugs”.

