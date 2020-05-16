Trump vows to replenish US stockpiles

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
President Donald Trump has vowed to replenish the US stockpile of critical supplies and equipment. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump vows to replenish US stockpiles

By AAP

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 13:03:22

President Donald Trump has vowed to prepare for future pandemics by replenishing the national stockpile and bringing manufacturing of critical supplies and equipment back to the US.

His comments came the same day a whistleblower told Congress the Trump administration had failed to properly prepare for the current pandemic.

“Wouldn’t that be nice?” Mr Trump said during a visit to a Pennsylvania distributor of medical equipment. “My goal is to produce everything America needs for ourselves and then export to the world, including medicines.”

Mr Trump had complained about supply chains in a TV interview that aired before he left Washington for the trip to Owens and Minor Inc. in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“These stupid supply chains that are all over the world – we have a supply chain where they’re made in all different parts of the world,” Mr Trump said in the interview with Fox Business Network.

“And one little piece of the world goes bad, and the whole thing is messed up.”

“We should have them all in the United States.”

It was Mr Trump’s second trip outside Washington in as many weeks as he tries to convince the public it is time for states to begin to open up again, even with the virus still spreading.

Mr Trump’s remarks came as federal whistleblower Rick Bright testified before a House panel on Thursday about his repeated efforts to jump-start US production of respirator masks that he says went nowhere.

Mr Trump said he wanted to bring “critical” manufacturing back to America and announced he’d signed an executive order to require an obscure federal agency that invests in other countries to begin making similar investments domestically.

“I’m determined that America will be prepared for any of the future outbreaks,” Mr Trump said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL boss outlines COVID-19 testing regime

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has receiving a daily log of COVID-19 test results, with more than 1200 players and officials producing negative results.

rugby league

NRL clubs expect flexible draw next week

The NRL are expected to offer flexibility on where games will be staged when the rest of the draw is released next week.

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

rugby union

New RA chairman wants to see faster rugby

Rugby Australia chairman-elect Hamish McLennan expects to run a lean organisation and wants to see the game get a bit quicker.

news

politics

Restrictions eased, but 'let's not party'

This weekend sees the reopening of some pubs and restaurants and the imminent return to classrooms, but Australians are being warned to heed health advice.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL boss outlines COVID-19 testing regime

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has receiving a daily log of COVID-19 test results, with more than 1200 players and officials producing negative results.

world

virus diseases

Public warned as virus restrictions ease

WHO representative Hans Kluge has urged caution, saying "the personal behaviour of each of us will determine the behaviour of the virus".