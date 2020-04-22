Discover Australian Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he'll temporarily ban immigration to the US to fight coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

migration

Trump to sign new immigration ban

By AAP

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 22:09:20

US President Donald Trump has said in a tweet he would sign an executive order curbing immigration later on Wednesday, in a move he says would protect US workers amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump on Tuesday said the new 60-day ban would apply to those seeking permanent residency, or “green cards,” to live in the United States, but not temporary workers. 

While including some exemptions, the ban could be renewed for another 60 days or longer, he said, and a second order was also being considered.

Some questions remained over the details of the order, the latest in a series of steps the Republican president has taken to clamp down on immigration, a signature election campaign issue that helped propel him to the White House in 2016.

The move could face obstacles, with some legal experts saying a broad, worldwide order curbing legal immigration would likely be challenged in court.

Critics have also said they view Trump’s new policy as an effort to distract from his response to the coronavirus pandemic as he seeks re-election in November.

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

soccer

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

cricket

Uncertainty clouds T20 Cup, players' pay

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts says talks with the players' union are ongoing but he won't push for cuts beyond what has happened at the governing body.

rugby union

Castle flags July Aussie rugby return

Rugby could return in the form of an Australian Super Rugby league in July, more than a month after the NRL's proposed May 28 resumption.

rugby league

NRL put game's return before CEO search

The NRL will focus its attention on returning to the field from the coronavirus before looking for a new chief executive to replace Todd Greenberg.

police

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

sport

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

world

homicide

Canada's worst mass shooting toll at 23

Canadian police believe 23 people died after a gunman went on a rampage in rural communities across Nova Scotia over the weekend.