Trump wants to invite Australia to G7

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US President Donald Trump wants to invite Australia to the Group of 7 nations' meeting. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

economy, business and finance

Trump wants to invite Australia to G7

By By Steve Holland

May 31, 2020

2020-05-31 10:57:12

US President Donald Trump wants to invite Australia to the Group of 7 nations’ meeting later this year.

Trump said on Saturday he would postpone the Group of Seven summit he wanted to hold in late June and expand the list of countries invited to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One during his return to Washington from Cape Canaveral in Florida, Trump said the G7 in its current format is a “very outdated group of countries”.

“I’m postponing it because I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world,” Trump said.

The decision is a dramatic pivot for Trump, who had sought to host the group of major industrialised countries in Washington as a demonstration that the United States was returning to normal after the coronavirus epidemic, which has killed more than 103,000 Americans to date.

The G7 is made up of the United States, Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Britain as well as the European Union. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Kyle Flanagan shattered by Xerri drug test

Sydney Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has revealed he was left shattered and shocked by news close friend Bronson Xerri had tested positive to banned substances.

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

news

disease

Australia closer to no new COVID-19 cases

Australia is edging closer to the day it records no new COVID-19 cases but some clusters in Melbourne remain active.

sport

rugby league

Kyle Flanagan shattered by Xerri drug test

Sydney Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has revealed he was left shattered and shocked by news close friend Bronson Xerri had tested positive to banned substances.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

US governors call in National Guard

Several US states have called in National Guard troops as widespread and violent protests over police killings of black men intensified across the country.