Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the stimulus bill will be passed later  on Wednesday. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump, Congress agree on virus package

By Eliyahu Kamisher, Shabtai Gold and Sophie Wingate

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 18:22:11

The White House and Senate leaders have agreed on a massive stimulus package that is meant to cushion the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The $US2 trillion ($A3.3 trillion) package, unprecedented in its size and scope, comes as much of the US economy faces a possible recession, with large swathes of the nation have ground to halt in a bid to blunt the coronavirus outbreak.

“After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a tweet early on Wednesday morning.

“We’re going to pass this legislation later today.” 

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democrats in the Senate, said the aid package agreement was the “largest rescue package in American history”.  

“This is not a moment of celebration but one of necessity,” he said.

The package is expected to include direct cash payments to workers on top of loans for businesses that may be forgiven if they are used to keep employees on the payroll.

The package will be coupled with $US4 trillion in lending from the Federal Reserve, according to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

The announcement came after five days of marathon negotiations between Democrats, Republicans and the White House.

Wall Street had rallied earlier on Tuesday on news of an imminent deal, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 11 per cent – its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933.

The deal comes as the coronavirus outbreak is spreading across the US, with New York at its national epicentre.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted the US economy to largely reopen for business by the Easter holiday on April 12 despite warnings from public health officials and a rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreak that is doubling every three days in New York state.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News, claiming the repercussions of the shutdown measures could “destroy” the country and cause “thousands” of suicides.

At a news conference later in the day, Trump seemed to soften his stance somewhat, saying he would make the decision based on advice from experts, including Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

At the briefing, Fauci said a deadline would be flexible. Trump said he would make the decision based on facts and data but stuck with his Easter time frame.

Public health experts say the economic closures are needed to slow the spread of the virus because hospitals could be overwhelmed with sick patients, and Trump’s target date would likely undermine containment efforts.

The rate of new infections in New York is doubling about every three days, which means the peak would be higher and sooner than anticipated, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

he said the apex of cases could arrive in 14 to 21 days – the same time Trump wants the US shutdown lifted.

As of Tuesday, New York had 25,665 confirmed coronavirus cases, almost 10 times more than the second hardest-hit US state, California.

Nationally, the death toll is more than 670, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

