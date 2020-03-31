Discover Australian Associated Press

President Donald Trump said the US would be doing well if it held virus deaths "down to 100,000". Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Trump extends voluntary virus shutdown

By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 10:56:14

Bracing the US for a grim death toll, President Donald Trump has extended the voluntary national shutdown for a month, bowing to public health experts who told him the coronavirus pandemic could claim more than 100,000 lives in the country if not enough is done to fight it.

It was a stark shift in tone on Sunday by the president, who only days ago mused about the country reopening in a few weeks. From the White House Rose Garden, he said his Easter revival hopes had only been “aspirational”.

The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government expires on Monday and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the guidelines.

But instead he extended them through April 30, a tacit acknowledgement he had been too optimistic. Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings.

Trump’s impulse to restore normality met a reality check on Sunday from Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, who said the US could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the pandemic.

Trump cited modelling that 2.2 million people or more could have died had social distancing measures not been put in place.

He said the country would be doing well if it could hold the number of deaths “down to 100,000”.

“It’s a horrible number,” Trump said but added: “We all together have done a very good job.”

The federal guidelines recommend against large gatherings and urge older people and anyone with existing health problems to stay home.

People are urged to work at home when possible and avoid non-essential travel.

The extension would leave the federal recommendations in place beyond Easter, April 12, by which time Trump had hoped the country and its economy could start to rev up again.

The US had more than 139,000 COVID-19 cases reported by Sunday evening, with more than 2400 deaths.

Trump was clearly rattled by the haunting TV images coming out of New York, some from Elmhurst Hospital in his native Queens.

“Body bags all over, in hallways. I’ve been watching them bring in trailer trucks – freezer trucks, they’re freezer trucks, because they can’t handle the bodies, there are so many of them,” Trump said.

One in three Americans remain under state or local government orders to stay at home.

Just on Saturday, Trump was discussing tightening restrictions, suggesting then backing away from an “enforceable” quarantine of hard-hit New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Trump should not be so quick to reverse the social distancing guidelines.

Trump’s “denial” in the crisis was “deadly”, she told CNN after he minimised the gravity of the pandemic for weeks.

Meanwhile, state governors were raising alarm that the outbreak was threatening their health systems.

“We remain on a trajectory, really, to overwhelm our capacity to deliver healthcare,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on ABC’s This Week.

