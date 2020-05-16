Discover Australian Associated Press

Donald Trump's Florida resort Mar-a-Lago will partially reopen on the weekend. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to partially reopen

By Terry Spencer

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 09:30:42

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members this weekend as South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lockdown.

An email sent Thursday to members says the Palm Beach resort’s Beach Club restaurant, its pool and its whirlpool will reopen Saturday after being closed two months.

But its main building that includes hotel rooms, the main dining area and the president’s private residence will remain closed. Members will have to practice social distancing and lounge chairs will be set two metres apart. They will have to bring their own towels.

The email was first reported by The Washington Post. The Trump Organization did not return a call seeking comment and a security guard who answered at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday afternoon said no administrators were available.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close ally of the president, has been slowly allowing the state to reopen, with the hard-hit counties of South Florida trailing the rest of the state.

Restaurants in Palm Beach County, like most of the state, can operate at 25 per cent capacity indoors and must maintain two metres between tables outdoors. DeSantis is expected to soon boost the capacity limit to 50 per cent. Bars and nightclubs are closed.

Mar-a-Lago executives told Florida officials last month that it was temporarily laying off 153 workers because of the shutdown, a decision the president defended at the time.

The federal government’s economic relief bill specifically bars Trump’s businesses, as well as those with ties to other top government officials and members of Congress and their immediate families, from receiving emergency loans and other benefits meant to help businesses retain workers during the pandemic.

Palm Beach County has had nearly 4300 confirmed COVID-19 cases since early March and at least 263 deaths.

