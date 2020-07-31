Discover Australian Associated Press

US President Donald Trump has suggested delaying the November 3 election, citing fraud concerns. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Trump’s party rejects election delay

By Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 04:17:09

Top US Republican lawmakers have rejected President Donald Trump’s suggestion to delay the November 3 presidential election, saying the contest should be held as planned.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told television journalists the election would go ahead as scheduled.

And House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy rejected the suggested delay out of hand.

“Never in the history of the federal elections have we ever not held an election, and we should go forward with our election,” McCarthy, a Trump ally, declared at a news conference on Thursday.

McConnell, in an interview with WNKY-TV that was excerpted on Twitter, noted the US had always held its elections on time, through wars and economic downturns. 

“We’ll cope with whatever the situation is, and have the election on November 3 as already scheduled,” McConnell said.

Trump earlier on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the November 3 US elections, which the Constitution does not give him the power to do. 

Congress has the power to set the timing of elections.

Democrats condemned his words immediately and said they were an attempt to distract from devastating economic news and other crises.

Many fellow Republicans made clear they did not agree with the president, either.

“I think his concerns about mail-in voting are valid, but delaying the election is not the right answer,” Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, told reporters.

“I think we can be able to safely vote in person in November,” said Graham, who chairs the Judiciary Committee.

“I think delaying the election probably wouldn’t be a good idea.”

Conservative Republican senatorsTed Cruz and Marco Rubio said the election should go ahead as planned. 

“I think election fraud is a serious problem, and it’s vital to stop it. But no, we should not delay the election,” Cruz said.

McCarthy said he understood Trump’s concern about the integrity of mail-in voting, distinguishing it from absentee voting that he said can be easily traced and confirmed.

“If you just mass-mail ballots out, people have moved, voter rolls are not updated, and that’s where you have real problems in elections,” McCarthy said. 

“That’s what the president’s talking about, he’s not talking about absentee voting.”

Voting by mail is not new in the United States – nearly one in four voters cast 2016 presidential ballots that way. 

The decentralised nature of US elections makes it very hard to interfere with mailed ballots, experts say.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney also rejected the delay and noted that about 90 per cent of voters in his home state of Utah submit ballots by mail.

“It works extremely well,” Romney said. “You can’t tamper with paper.”

Trump’s statement on Twitter comes as the US is enduring a coronavirus pandemic, nationwide protests against police violence and racism, and the worst US economic contraction since the Great Depression.

Opinion polls show Trump losing ground to and trailing Democratic challenger and former vice president Joe Biden. 

