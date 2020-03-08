Try to contain virus, WHO urges countries

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The WHO says slowing down the coronavirus epidemic allows hospitals to prepare. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Try to contain virus, WHO urges countries

By Stephanie Nebehay and Kate Kelland

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 06:09:11

All countries should make containing the outbreak of COVID-19 their top priority, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says, pointing to Iran’s “national action plan” to combat one of the world’s worst outbreaks after a slow start.

The UN agency stressed on Friday that slowing down the epidemic allowed hospitals to prepare and saves lives, while warning that there was no evidence that the spread would wane during the approaching summer months in the northern hemisphere.

“We are now on the verge of reaching 100,000 confirmed cases,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a daily news briefing.

“(The epidemic) is geographically expanding and deeply concerning.”

“We are continuing to recommend that all countries make containment their highest priority,” he added.

“In a globalised world, the only option is to stand together.”

In fact, the tally of cases has already surpassed 100,000 – as the WHO’s figures have generally slightly lagged behind tallies compiled by news organisations including Reuters.

As of Friday, more than 100,300 people had been infected globally, according to a Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

Iran’s death toll from coronavirus infections jumped on Friday to 124, as 17 died and more than 1000 new cases were diagnosed over 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s emergencies programme, said when asked about Iran’s mushrooming outbreak that it resembled China and South Korea which quickly uncovered more cases as they began to do active disease surveillance.

“But I also think the Iranian system is switching on. We are seeing a much more all-of-government approach…with a national action plan now, with 100,000 workers committed to this plan,” Ryan said.

“It is much better that we understand the extent of the problem. So we commend the move towards more aggressive, targeted surveillance and we hope that will lead to the kind of control measures that will help push this virus back.”

Ryan, asked whether the virus may not spread as easily in Europe’s warm summer months, said: “We do not know yet what the activity or the behaviour of this virus will be in different climatic conditions. We have to assume that the virus will continue to have the capacity to spread.”

He added: “It is a false hope to say ‘yes, it will just disappear in summertime,’ like influenza virus…There is no evidence right now to suggest that that will happen.”

Latest sport

cricket

Labuschagne smacks ton, Aust swept in ODIs

Australia have slumped to a 3-0 series defeat in South Africa with a six-wicket loss in Potchefstroom, despite Marnus Labuschagne's maiden ODI century.

soccer

Sky Blues power past Victory in A-League

Sydney FC have come from a goal down to defeat Melbourne Victory 4-1 at Marvel Stadium, dealing a crushing blow to their A-League rival's fading finals hopes.

cricket

Aussies ready for India T20 final: Lanning

Australia have prepared for everything India will throw at them in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the MCG in front of about 90,000 fans.

tennis

Millman heroics give Aussies Davis Cup win

Australia's John Millman has given his country a 3-1 win against Brazil in the Davis Cup qualifying tie in Adelaide.

cricket

Ellyse Perry faces surgery on hamstring

Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry will have surgery on her injured hamstring next week, ruling her out for up to six months.

news

health

Coronavirus keeps spreading in Australia

About 70 patients treated by a Victorian doctor who contracted coronavirus will be required to self-isolate as the states fight to stop COVID-19's spread.

sport

cricket

Labuschagne smacks ton, Aust swept in ODIs

Australia have slumped to a 3-0 series defeat in South Africa with a six-wicket loss in Potchefstroom, despite Marnus Labuschagne's maiden ODI century.

world

virus diseases

Cruise ships left looking for safe harbour

Cruise ships have faced trouble in waters off the US, Malaysia, Egypt and Malta as those onboard were tested for coronavirus or confined to cabins.