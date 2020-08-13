Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's NRL future with the Warriors has been called into question. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Tuivasa-Sheck addresses defection talk

By Darren Walton

August 13, 2020

2020-08-13 16:15:34

Tohu Harris says homesick Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has addressed the team to rubbish talk that he won’t be with the NRL club next season.

With talk of the Warriors being based in Australia for a second year running due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuivasa-Sheck has been linked with a switch to rugby union so he can be with his family in New Zealand.

Warriors coach Todd Payten last month revealed the 2018 Dally M Medallist was the only player in his squad without family with him in Australia.

But while the 27-year-old is struggling being away from his wife and two young children, Harris insists Tuivasa-Sheck remains committed to the Warriors.

“Rog addressed it with the group that you can’t believe things that are written in the papers,” Harris said, on the eve of Friday night’s showdown with table-topping Penrith on the Central Coast.

“He addressed the group head on and scotched it. So he’s fully focused on this year.

“His family are still back in Auckland and I feel for him.

“It’s been really hard for him to be away from his family but he’s still focusing day by day and bringing energy to the group and he wants everyone to be focusing on this week against the Panthers.”

When pressed if that meant their inspirational skipper would be with the Warriors in 2021, Harris said: “He told us not to believe things that are in the paper.

“He’s committed to this team and he wants to make sure that we’re playing as well as we can for as long as we can.

“So I think people are hearing rumours about different things and hearing rumours about us being in Australia next year and they’re trying to put two and two together, obviously with his family still in New Zealand.”

New Zealand international Harris was questioned over his own future amid speculation he may not be around next season.

“I honestly don’t even know where that’s come from. I haven’t even put any thought into that report,” Harris said.

“I’m just focusing on this week because honestly I don’t know where that popped up.”

Harris admitted it was a daily battle for the Warriors to remain on top of their mental health.

“I know it’s a cliche but we’re just taking it a day at a time or one week at a time because if we look too far ahead we’ll lose sight of the wellbeing of our team,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Tuivasa-Sheck addresses defection talk

New Zealand Test forward Tohu Harris says homesick Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has denied speculation that he won't be with the NRL club in 2021.

rugby league

Selection panel prompted McGregor's exit

Paul McGregor took concerns over the NRL team's selection process to the St George Illawarra board which led to his exit.

Australian rules football

Hinkley unfazed by AFL contract extension

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley can't understand the fuss about extending his tenure at the AFL club for another year.

rugby league

Dragons coach McGregor walks

Paul McGregor will coach St George Illawarra against Parramatta for the last time on Friday night before walking away from the NRL club.

soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

news

virus diseases

Aged care 'still not prepared' for virus

The aged care royal commission has been told the sector is still not properly prepared for coronavirus, months into the global pandemic.

sport

rugby league

Selection panel prompted McGregor's exit

Paul McGregor took concerns over the NRL team's selection process to the St George Illawarra board which led to his exit.

world

terrorism

Dozens head to NZ for mosque terror trial

Victims of last year's Christchurch mosque shootings have returned to New Zealand, along with family members and support people, for this month's sentencing.