Turbulent takeoff for trans-Tasman travel

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Air New Zealand isn't firing up their engines just yet as there are still concerns about COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Turbulent takeoff for trans-Tasman travel

By Daniel McCulloch and Ben McKay

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 16:04:59

Should Canberrans start packing their bags for a quick trip across the ditch to New Zealand?

Our friends in windy Wellington think it might be wishful thinking.

Business groups in both countries are itching to establish a trans-Tasman travel bubble.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants to restart flights between the two COVID-safe capitals next month.

The plan has the backing of the Wellington, Auckland and Canberra business chambers.

Canberra Airport has even opened a register of interest for potential flights on July 1 and 2.

However, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told everybody to cool their jets.

“This is too early and doesn’t have the support of the Australian government at this point in time,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Mr Peters couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at the Australian bush capital.

“I wouldn’t have thought Wellington and Canberra are the best places for this flight,” he said.

“Nothing against Canberra, but I’m for mass population movement by way of demand, rather than the capital cities.”

A government-backed group, the Trans Tasman Safe Border Group, has prepared a report on the resumption of regular flights, due to be handed to both Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on Friday.

Asked later on Thursday, Ms Ardern wouldn’t be drawn on a timeframe, saying “pressing go will take both the NZ and the Australian government to tick that off”.

“We are getting ready … but it does come down to our COVID status,” she said.

“We’re (New Zealand is) on a great track. Australia (is) still dealing with cases, so just a little bit more progress is required.

“It is fair to say we are all very eager but we’re eager to do it safely.”

Air New Zealand, named alongside Qantas as one of the two proposed airlines to fly between the capitals, isn’t firing up their engines just yet.

“Air New Zealand is not proposing Tasman operations until such time that the Tasman borders are open, and only with the support of governments on both sides,” the airline told AAP.

“We appreciate that both businesses and travellers are enthusiastic about operations, and we assure customers that as soon as it is possible to operate, Air New Zealand will be ready to return to the Tasman.”

Latest sport

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Paul McGregor has told St George Illawarra players to block out the public criticism of his team ahead of Monday's crucial clash with Canterbury.

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

rugby league

Broncos suffer record NRL loss at home

Brisbane Broncos have suffered their worst home loss in the club's NRL history after being thrashed 59-0 by Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

Lamb caught breaking strict NRL protocols

Canterbury Bulldogs great Terry Lamb will be tested for coronavirus after he was filmed breaching NRL's biosecurity guidelines at the club on Thursday.

Australian rules football

Crows must change culture: Andrew McLeod

Adelaide great Andrew McLeod believes the Crows need action from the top down to change the culture at the AFL club.

news

media

AAP newswire set to go on with new owners

Australian Associated Press's newswire service is expected to continue with new owners in the final stages of a sale.

sport

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Paul McGregor has told St George Illawarra players to block out the public criticism of his team ahead of Monday's crucial clash with Canterbury.

world

crime, law and justice

Sharpton: 'Get your knee off our necks'

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers appeared in court over his death and protests continued across the US.